Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NeuroRx : Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for a Formulation for the Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:31am EST

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroRx, Inc. today announced that it has received a notice of patent allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a formulation for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a condition according to the NIH that affects annually 3.6% or about 10-13 million people in the United States alone, of these, 37% can be classified as having severe PTSD, which significantly impairs their lives.  

The allowance is based on US Patent Application 15/987,933 entitled: Formulations for Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The inventor, Prof. Daniel Javitt, M.D., Ph.D., is co-founder of NeuroRx and was among the first to report the role of the NMDA receptor in psychiatric disease.

The treatment consists of the administration of ketamine, a potent NMDA receptor antagonist, to a subject in need followed by the administration of a pharmaceutical formulation comprising of different dosages of D-cycloserine and an anti-depression or anti-psychosis agent.

"In line with our mission to focus on areas of very high unmet need, we are very pleased to further extend our drug platform to another such area in psychiatry for which there are only very limited treatment options.  PTSD does not just happen to combat veterans, it can occur in all people of any ethnicity or age and it often develops along with other related conditions such as depression, substance abuse, thoughts of suicide, memory problems and other physical and mental health problems resulting in a significant economic burden for both patients and the healthcare system," said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NeuroRx.

An estimated 70% of adults in the United States have experienced a traumatic event at least once in their lives and up to 20% of these people go on to develop PTSD, which can affect all aspects of a person's life including mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Currently, the primary treatment is psychotherapy.  Psychotherapy can also be used in combination with medication to help reduce symptoms. The company will explore development options for this area, including PTSD associated with suicidality.

About NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience and is led by former senior executives of Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, PPD. In addition to its work on RLF-100, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 for the treatment of Severe Bipolar Depression in Patients that are also acutely suicidal, and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its Board of Directors and Advisors includes Hon. Sherry Glied, former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services; Mr. Chaim Hurvitz, former President of the Teva International Group, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, the 23rd National Security Advisor, Wayne Pines, former Associate Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Judge Abraham Sofaer, and Daniel Troy, former Chief Counsel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

CORPORATE CONTACTS

US Inquiries
Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., MPH
Chief Executive Officer
NeuroRx, Inc.
ceo@neurorxpharma.com 

MEDIA CONTACT

US - David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com
858-717-2310

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brian Korb
Solebury Trout
bkorb@troutgroup.com
917-653-5122

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurorx-receives-notice-of-allowance-from-uspto-for-a-formulation-for-the-treatment-of-post-traumatic-stress-disorder-301166411.html

SOURCE NeuroRx

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aBOEING CO : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
10:45aBEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:45aAndina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Announce Termination of Negotiations
GL
10:44aWall Street surges on tech boost as presidential race remains undecided
RE
10:44aANALYSTS' VIEW : World markets whipsaw on knife-edge U.S. election
RE
10:44aEUROPRIS ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Share repurchase
AQ
10:43aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Car Sharing Leads Mobility COVID-19 Recovery with Fleet, Membership Gains
BU
10:41aBiogen Alzheimer's drug gets U.S. FDA staff's backing ahead approval meeting
RE
10:41aU.S. private payrolls growth slows; trade deficit narrows
RE
10:41aBANK OF AMERICA : Thinking about buying stock in Bank of America, Digirad Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla, or AbbVie?
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group