Neurosurgeon, Dr. Ali H. Mesiwala, Becomes Partner at Disc Sports & Spine Center

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") has welcomed highly accomplished neurosurgeon, Dr. Ali H. Mesiwala, to its renowned team of physician partners. With an impressive track record and shared commitment to innovating outpatient care, Dr. Mesiwala will bring DISC the full scope of his expertise in complex, minimally invasive spine surgery. The announcement was made today by DISC founding director, Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr.

"Over the course of his career since we first crossed paths at Cedars Sinai, Dr. Mesiwala has built a prominent practice in the Inland Empire, becoming one of the area's most proficient and prolific neurosurgeons," said Dr. Bray. "We're thrilled that he's decided to bring his expertise west and can't wait to see how he'll push the boundaries of spinal care in our state-of-the-art facilities."

Dr. Ali H. Mesiwala is a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in the development of novel technologies and minimally invasive techniques for both spinal and cranial surgery. He is a fellowship-trained expert in complex spinal procedures, including deformity correction and revision surgery, as well as disc replacement operations. With more than 75 percent of Dr. Mesiwala's cases now performed in the outpatient setting, he is focused primarily on optimizing the patient experience, reducing recovery time through minimally invasive techniques and improving outcomes.

Since 2004, Dr. Mesiwala has performed more than 8,000 operations in private practice, including more than 600 minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) fusions, 700 disc replacements and 750 spinal cord stimulator surgeries. He now performs more than 200 disc replacements annually, primarily in the outpatient setting, and has one of the largest and most comprehensive sacroiliac practices in the world. Read more and watch Dr. Mesiwala's intro video HERE.

"Having established a comprehensive neurosurgical practice that highlighted the most advanced technologies and surgical techniques, I was looking for a facility that valued excellence in patient care and delivered an experience second to none," said Dr. Mesiwala. "The moment that I stepped foot into DISC and understood Dr. Bray's vision, I knew that I had found the center and team I was seeking, so when he invited me to join DISC, I was honored to partner with him."

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's premier specialty center, providing the full scope of spine care, orthopedic care, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and for arthroscopy in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is also the official medical services provider for Red Bull.

