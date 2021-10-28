Neustar Brings Unified Identity to Snowflake Data Marketplace to Provide Marketers with Always-On Identity Management and Data Services

Integration optimizes, cleans, and enriches customer databases in real time to ensure data-driven marketers are maximizing effectiveness of their advertising and measurement initiatives

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced that its data and identity resolution is now available on Snowflake Data Marketplace™. Neustar Unified Identity™ provides machine learning backed identity data and audience solutions via a single identity management infrastructure. This is inclusive of CRM hygiene, data enrichment, onboarding, audience segmentation, and media syndication services. It’s currently used by 70% of Fortune 100 companies.

Marketers can leverage Neustar Unified Identity to increase the accuracy and scale of their customer and prospect data to drive better business outcomes across a wide variety of cross-channel audience targeting, measurement, and media optimization use cases. Brands using the solution see:

5X increase in total audience reach across media

30% increases in incremental revenue

130% increases in return in ad spend (ROAS)

40% reduction in customer data inaccuracy

20% reduction in data services costs

“Integration with Neustar’s Snowflake secure data sharing platform has allowed us to simplify our data ingestion process, saving time each month and giving us earlier access to Neustar’s most updated data," said Michael Janson, Senior Data Engineer at Carrot Health. “And it was extremely simple and quick to implement.”

“Neustar is helping to solve some of the biggest customer data challenges marketers face today by offering identity resolution as a service,” said Prasanna Krishnan, Director of Product Management at Snowflake. “With Snowflake Data Marketplace, Neustar’s identity resolution service can now be delivered in near-real time, and Snowflake’s integrated platform makes it easy to unify data from multiple sources. We’re committed to meeting client needs for real-time services and are happy to have Neustar provide joint customers with innovative data and identity capabilities.”

“As Neustar Marketing Solutions continues to help solve the biggest data strategy and marketing analytics challenges in the world today, we are pleased to bring our unmatched identity management and data services to Snowflake Data Marketplace,” said Michael Schoen, Senior Vice President and GM of Marketing Solutions at Neustar. “This partnership ensures that more marketers will be able to significantly improve their data quality, the customer experiences they deliver, and their ability to target and measure all media in a privacy-centric, post-ID marketing world.”

About Neustar Unified Identity

Neustar Unified Identity™ is the only data and SaaS offering that addresses - in a single identity management infrastructure - marketers’ most significant customer identity challenges: maintaining accurate and enriched information about consumers and consistently activating that data across channels for more personalized experiences. Learn more at home.neustar/unified-identity

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005889/en/