Neustar Integrates with Google Verified Calls to Help Restore Trust in the Phone Channel

09/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Verified Calls adds verification, branding, and context to caller IDs for Android devices

Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, has integrated its Trusted Call Solutions platform with Google Verified Calls to improve answer rates and engagement on outbound calls, transform the call experience and restore consumer trust in the phone channel.

This collaboration adds visual information, such as caller verification status, branding, and call context, to incoming call screens on Android mobile phones, giving consumers a reason to answer business calls. Neustar’s ability to provide digital signatures to calls through STIR/SHAKEN call authentication also provides proof that the call has not been spoofed.

“Businesses and consumers rely on phone calls to communicate with each other, but robocalls, spam and fraud have eroded customer trust, and a majority of consumers no longer answer the phone if they do not recognize the caller’s number or if the number is anonymous,” said Stephen Brough, product partnerships lead at Google. “Verified Calls is designed to help reestablish trust and enable businesses to engage consumers more efficiently and effectively by phone. The service also allows businesses to display their branding and call reason to customers, letting them know who’s calling and the purpose of the call.”

“We’re proud to work with Google to enable contextual and authenticated calls on a leading mobile platform and to empower and inform consumers across the globe to trust the calls they receive,” said James Garvert, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Caller Identification Solutions at Neustar. “We help leading enterprises ensure their caller names and numbers are accurately and consistently displayed, and work with all the major carriers to ensure legitimate calls are not mistakenly blocked or labeled as spam.”

Four reasons to trust the call.

Enhancing Neustar’s Trusted Call Solutions platform with Google Verified Calls provides the tools consumers need to make informed decisions about incoming calls in four ways:

  • Verification: It signals that the calling enterprise (and the phone numbers it uses) have been vetted, so its identity is legitimate.
  • Authentication: Each call uses STIR/SHAKEN digital certificates to sign and certify that the caller ID has not been compromised.
  • Branding: It shows the company’s identity via name and logo, which helps aid recognition and recall.
  • Context: It gives the user the information they need, including the reason the business is calling.

Neustar’s integration with Google extends Verified Calls as an option to the thousands of enterprises that rely on Neustar’s identity solutions across a variety of industry sectors, both private and public, including financial services, healthcare and government agencies. It’s also a confirmation of Neustar’s reputation as a leading provider of caller identity and call authentication solutions for enterprises, including Caller Name Optimization, Certified Caller, and Branded Call Display.

Google Verified Calls will initially be available in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Spain and India, with expansion to additional countries planned in the near future. The privacy-secure Verified Calls feature is available on Google’s Phone app, which comes preloaded on many Android devices.

For more information about the new service, see the Google Verified Calls website at g.co/cloud/verified-calls. To learn more about Neustar communication solutions that support businesses in delivering trusted calls to their consumers, visit trustedcall.neustar or contact us at callerid@team.neustar.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
