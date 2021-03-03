Log in
Neustar Introduces TRUSTID Decisions to Optimize Multichannel Consumer Outreach

03/03/2021 | 09:03am EST
Decisioning suite offers automated access to cross-channel customer contact intelligence

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, is launching TRUSTID Decisions, a suite of decisioning solutions offering organizations automated access to optimized customer contact and channel behavior data for more effective and systematic outbound communication strategies. The TRUSTID Decisions solutions suite will integrate seamlessly into existing outreach systems, overlaying unique contact or channel behavior data and identifying when and how to best reach contacts. SmartDial will be the first TRUSTID Decisions solution released, available in the first quarter of 2021. SmartText and SmartEmail decisioning capabilities will follow in the second half of the year.

To improve profit, companies must optimize their data, but legacy infrastructure makes it difficult to implement and maintain the necessary enhancements and analytics. Neustar TRUSTID Decisions uses both internal and customer-provided data to provide decisioning capabilities that automatically inform an organization’s contact system of the correct person to reach, and the best time, channel, phone number or email address by which to reach them. To deliver this service, an organization sends their daily contact strategy files to Neustar, who then incorporates the customer contact intelligence data and interfaces directly with the company’s contact center system — all without requiring the contact center to deploy any additional technical resources.

“Many companies are allocating significant budgets to the ongoing acquisition of customer data to use for outbound contact attempts, but because they are focused only on data accuracy, not contactability, these organizations are wasting outreach attempts and valuable resources cycling through mounds of contact data,” said Robert McKay, senior vice president of risk solutions at Neustar. “Due to resource constraints, it is a constant battle to prioritize the technical projects necessary to optimize this data, let alone onboard and use this rapidly changing data. The automated nature of TRUSTID Decisions capabilities means that no contact center IT or analytics resources are needed to implement these solutions, bringing them within reach of a much wider range of organizations.”

For more information about Neustar TRUSTID Decisions and the upcoming SmartDial solution, visit https://www.home.neustar/customer-operations/smartdial. To learn more about Neustar’s full suite of authentication, customer operations and compliance solutions, visit https://www.home.neustar/risk-solutions.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.


© Business Wire 2021
