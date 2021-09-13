Neustar Security Solutions to Become a New Portfolio Company of Golden Gate Capital and GIC

Solution Portfolio Will be Enhanced by Increased Focus and Investment Support

Neustar, Inc. (“Neustar”), a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced Neustar Security Solutions will become a new portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital and GIC following the sale of its Marketing, Risk, and Communications solutions businesses to TransUnion.

After the completion of the TransUnion transaction – expected in Q4 2021 – Golden Gate Capital and GIC will retain ownership of Neustar Security Solutions and continue to invest in the company’s growth as a leading provider of cloud-oriented security solutions. The business will continue to be driven by its experienced and proven leadership team.

Over the past four years, Neustar Security Solutions has undergone a comprehensive transformation to position itself as a leading provider of Cloud security solutions, including:

Investing over $60 million in capital to re-architect its platforms, significantly increase network capacity and performance, and add new innovations to its product set.

Introducing new security solutions within the large and growing Application Security and Threat Feed markets targeting the commercial, enterprise, and federal segments.

Expanding sales, channel partner, marketing, and service capabilities to better reach and serve a customer base of Global 5000 companies.

Reigniting strategic M&A efforts through the 2020 acquisition of Verisign’s Public DNS Service, and building on the 2018 acquisition of Verisign’s DDoS and DNS customers.

Through successful execution of this transformation strategy, Neustar Security Solutions has established a highly scalable, fully-cloud delivered platform with capacity to support multiple security services. The business’ DNS, DDoS and Application Security products performed extremely well in 2020, experiencing a 77% increase in bookings year-over-year.

“Backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC, our security business will increase its agility and is now poised to aggressively scale its business and move into its next stage of growth,” said Neustar President and Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Gottdiener. “With an enhanced focus, Neustar Security Solutions will benefit from a targeted investment strategy, accelerating its business momentum and positioning the company to gain further share in a large, in-demand, and expanding market.”

“We have been very impressed by the transformation of Neustar Security Solutions and we are excited for the next chapter,” said Rishi Chandna, Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital. “The company is differentiated by its global scale, high-performance, and ultra-secure cloud network that leverages a unique and proprietary data asset, coupled with an industry-leading team. We are confident that Neustar Security Solutions has a bright future ahead and look forward to helping the company accelerate solutions for its customers and capitalize on the market’s massive tailwinds.”

Neustar Security Solutions’ more than 235 team members will continue to support its enterprise customer base from its current headquarters in Sterling, Virginia. Founded in 2006, the company’s comprehensive, mission critical security portfolio provides DNS, DDoS and Application Security, and Threat Feed solutions to more than 2,400 customers worldwide.

In a separate news release issued today, Neustar announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Marketing, Risk, and Communications business lines to TransUnion.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable software and technology enabled services investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, BMC Software, LiveVox, Vector Solutions, Ex Libris, 2020 Technologies and Ensemble Health Partners. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore’s financial future. As the manager of Singapore’s foreign reserves, we take a long-term, disciplined approach to investing, and are uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure. Our long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity enable us to be an investor of choice. We seek to add meaningful value to our investments. Headquartered in Singapore, we have a global talent force of over 1,800 people in 10 key financial cities and have investments in over 40 countries.

