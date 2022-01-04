Nevada to join $26 bln opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nevada has agreed to join a proposed
nationwide settlement worth up to $26 billion resolving claims
that three large U.S. drug distributors and the drugmaker
Johnson & Johnson fueled a deadly opioid epidemic, the
state's attorney general said on Tuesday.
Nevada was one of a handful of states that until now was not
participating in the landmark accord that would resolve
thousands of opioid lawsuits against J&J, McKesson Corp,
AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc
.
The announcement came after the settlement's backers agreed
to extend to Jan. 26 a deadline for cities and counties in
states that backed the proposal to opt-in to the settlements,
citing the potential for more states to join.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in a statement said he
was optimistic the state's local governments would join the
settlements, allowing the state to receive more than $285
million.
"There is no question that the opioid epidemic has
devastated Nevada and money is needed now to address
comprehensive statewide remediation," he said.
AmerisourceBergen declined to comment. Other companies did
not respond to requests for comment.
More than 3,300 lawsuits largely by state and local
governments have been filed seeking to hold those and other
companies responsible for an opioid abuse crisis that led to
hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths over two decades. The
companies deny wrongdoing.
The distributors said in September that 42 states, five
territories and Washington, D.C., had agreed to participate in
their $21 billion settlement. A similar number backed a related
$5 billion deal with J&J.
The extent state and local governments participate will
shape how much the companies ultimately must pay and how much
outstanding litigation they face.
New Mexico, another holdout state, on Dec. 7 signed on, and
lead plaintiffs' lawyers in the litigation have said they expect
more to follow.
