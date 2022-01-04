Nevada to join $26 bln opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nevada has agreed to back a proposed
nationwide settlement worth up to $26 billion resolving lawsuits
against three large drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson
& Johnson over the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic, the
state's attorney general said on Tuesday.
Nevada was among a handful of states that until now was not
participating in the landmark agreements to resolve thousands of
opioid lawsuits against J&J, McKesson Corp,
AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc
.
The settlement's backers had agreed to extend to Jan. 26 a
deadline for cities and counties in states that backed the
proposal to opt-in to the settlements, citing the potential for
more states to join.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said he was optimistic
the state's local governments would join the settlements,
allowing Nevada to receive more than $285 million.
"There is no question that the opioid epidemic has
devastated Nevada and money is needed now to address
comprehensive statewide remediation," he said in a statement.
J&J said it agreed to a $63 million settlement with Nevada
consistent with its proposal to pay up to $5 billion to resolve
cases against it nationally.
AmerisourceBergen and McKesson declined to comment. Cardinal
Health did not respond to requests for comment.
More than 3,300 lawsuits largely by state and local
governments are pending seeking to hold those and other
companies responsible for an opioid abuse crisis that led to
hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths over two decades.
The companies deny wrongdoing.
The distributors said in September that 42 states, five
territories and Washington, D.C., had agreed to participate in
their $21 billion settlement. A similar number backed J&J's
proposal.
The extent state and local governments participate will
shape how much the companies ultimately must pay and how much
outstanding litigation they face. New Mexico, another holdout
state, on Dec. 7 signed on.
