NevadaNano Systems, Inc. : Brings Innovative Molecular Property Spectrometer™ Sensor Technology for Gas Leak Detection to EMEA

New UK operation and distribution agreement position NevadaNano to meet the growing demands for its innovative gas leak detection sensor technology.

NevadaNano Systems, Inc., the world’s leading innovator in gas detection sensor technology, announced a significant investment in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with new operations in the UK and a distribution partnership with UNITRONIC GmbH. Gary Collins, general manager, EMEA, will lead the company’s expansion from the office outside Chester, England. NevadaNano’s patented Molecular Property Spectrometer™ measures and classifies a wide range of combustible gases and reports the potential to cause harm in a matter of seconds.

“NevadaNano’s innovative gas leak detection technology has the potential to save lives and create healthier environments better than any legacy technology,” said Gary Collins, general manager, EMEA for NevadaNano Systems. “I am delighted to join the team and bring its groundbreaking technology to business and industry throughout EMEA.”

UNITRONIC, will represent NevadaNano in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. “NevadaNano brings important new technology that meets a growing need among our current customers and a wide range of companies in the areas we serve,” said Eduard Schäfer, senior product manager sensors at UNITRONIC. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

NevadaNano’s patented Molecular Property Spectrometer™ (MPS) is the only technology available that measures and classifies a wide range of combustible gases and reports the potential to cause harm virtually instantaneously. It is the first new gas sensing technology to emerge in more than three decades and helps businesses create safer work, home and industrial environments. NevadaNano focuses on commercial applications, specifically, monitoring for flammable gas, new refrigerant leaks, methane leaks and indoor air quality. All of these applications are often tied together as part of IoT-enabled distributed gas sensing systems. The company technology is used in a diverse array of commercial and government applications by its system integrator partners and manufacturers.

MPS was developed at the University of Nevada, Reno, and supported by DARPA, the DOD, and the Department of Homeland Security. NevadaNano holds exclusive licenses for 43 inventions and 24 patents for on-chip chemical analysis technology. For information visit NevadaNano.com or connect on Linkedin.

