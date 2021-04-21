Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NevadaNano : Systems Debuts R-290 Refrigerant Gas Sensor To Detect Leaks In A Diverse Array of Applications

04/21/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The sensor’s advanced, Molecular Property Spectrometer™ technology protects companies and people using propane for HVAC&R, dryers, refrigerator systems, and other systems from the dangers of propane leaks.

NevadaNano, the world’s leading innovator in gas detection sensor technology, today announced its Molecular Property Spectrometer™ (MPS™) R-290 Propane sensor. The new device is the most accurate on the market, making it an ideal solution for residential and commercial R-290 propane applications including air conditioning, vending machines, commercial refrigeration racks, and clothes dryers.

“Nearly 200 countries around the world have resolved to eliminate ozone-depleting hydrofluorocarbons refrigerants with high Global Warming Potential,” said Bob Christensen, Senior Director of Business Development, NevadaNano Inc. “R-290, a high-performance natural refrigerant with very low-GWP, is an alternative that is quickly gaining widespread acceptance and use in Asia, Europe and the United States. And, when used with accurate leak detection systems, it is a safe alternative.”

According to Reports and Data, the Global Natural Refrigerants Market, which includes propane, is projected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2027, and R-290 propane is emerging as a leading alternative. Growing populations and global warming have led to a continuous rise in demand for air conditioning and refrigeration, which results in higher greenhouse gas emissions. The industry is transitioning away from high Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants and moving towards alternatives such as R-290 (propane) with a GWP of three versus R410 with a GWP of over 3900. Many nations and corporations are making this change now, ahead of the current HFC phase-down schedule as stipulated in the Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Under normal operation, R-290 units are fully sealed and self-contained, however leaks can occur. If leaks occur and they are exposed to an ignition source they can cause a fire. Even smaller, non-explosive leaks need detection since the reduction in the quantity of refrigerant causes the unit to work harder, consuming excessive electrical power, driving up costs and subsequent impact on the environment. With unparalleled reliability and accuracy NevadaNano’s sensors help detect even the smallest leaks and send instant alerts.

The MPS Propane Sensor accurately reports 0-100% LEL and requires no field maintenance over their expected lifetime of 10 to 15 years. The MPS sensors feature integrated, real-time measurements and built-in environmental compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity. In addition, they are inherently immune to drift, decay, or poison from contaminants.

For more information contact NevadaNano at info@nevadanano.com. The complete family of MPS Gas Sensors is available immediately directly from NevadaNano or through its distribution partners, Gaslab, Sager, Elematec, Hae Song, and Unitronic.

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano's programmable, multi-gas detection technology is the first new approach to flammable gas detection in over 40 years. The MPS technology was developed with the support of DARPA, the DOD, and the Department of Homeland Security for the most challenging gas detection applications and is the winner of the coveted R&D100 award and the Tech Connect National Innovation award. The sensors utilize 24 patented inventions to tackle the toughest chemical analysis tasks. For information visit NevadaNano.com or connect on Linkedin.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aWINDFALL GEOTEK  : Announces Strategic Projects Advisory Board with Colonel Stephen Appleton as the Chairman
AQ
12:04aBARCLAYS  : Carney, Kerry launch global finance plan to boost climate action
RE
12:04aMEDIA-HSBC chief vows not to 'flip-flop' on China strategy - FT
RE
12:04aBEIJING JINGKELONG  : Notice of h shares class meeting
PU
12:04aBEIJING JINGKELONG  : Notice of domestic shares class meeting
PU
12:04aSUMITOMO  : Establishing a Joint Venture with Corvus Energy, a Manufacturer of Energy Storage Systems for Ships
PU
12:02aNIHON DEMPA KOGYO  : Notice Regarding Increase of Production Capacity for Producing Ultra-Compact Components for 5G Smartphones
PU
12:02aTAKAMIYA  : Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Compensation Committee
PU
12:02aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Renewable Energy to supply 42 Onshore Wind turbines totaling 110 MW for CleanMax Wind Hybrid Projects in India
PU
12:02aAMALGAMATED BANK  : Helps Launch Net Zero Banking Alliance
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : HYUNDAI MOTOR : and BTS Jointly Celebrate Earth Day with New Hydrogen Campaign Film
5ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED : ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ