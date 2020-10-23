Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Air Compressors Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 on Stationary Air Compressor and Portable Air Compressor Products | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

The new air compressors market research from Technavio indicates Neutral & Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005309/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Compressors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Compressors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Shift to Energy-efficient Compressors,” says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The shift to more energy-efficient compressors will be one of the significant factors that will drive market growth. Climate change and global warming have increased the need to focus on energy efficiency and reduction in emissions in the oil and gas industry. The regional governments in Europe and North America have taken initiatives to ensure that the various equipment used in industries, such as compressors, motors, and pumps, comply with the respective regional regulations. Lower electricity consumption is another crucial reason for the adoption of new air compressors in the end-user industries. To raise the overall energy efficiency, the industrial end-users need to adopt compressors fitted with efficient and reliable controls. This has also compelled the oil and gas industry to lower its power consumption by substituting its old air compressors with new energy-efficient air compressors. As the markets recover Technavio expects the air compressors market size to grow by USD 7.22 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of air compressors market. Download free report sample

Air Compressors Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The air compressors market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.20%.
  • Stationary air compressors dominated the market in 2019.
  • Stationary air compressors have higher capacities and store a greater volume of compressed air than their portable counterparts and, hence, they usually serve as a better source of power.
  • Stationary air compressors are used at sites that require uninterrupted supply and more cubic meters of compressed air.
  • The primary industries using stationary air compressors include manufacturing and oil and gas, as these industries need high power output to operate their equipment, machinery, and other accessories.

Regional Analysis

  • 51% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
  • Increasing investments in the oil and gas industry in China, India, and a few other countries of Southeast Asia will significantly drive air compressors market growth in this region over the forecast period.
  • China and Japan are the key markets for air compressors in APAC.
  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The air compressors market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
  • The air compressors market is segmented by product (stationary air compressor and portable air compressor) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Copco AB, Deere & Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Coverage

Regions Covered

Worldwide

Topics Covered

COVID-19, Stationary Air Compressor, Portable Air Compressor

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pTARONIS FUELS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pAMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED : Announces Repurchase of Series A Preference Shares
AQ
04:01pWINDOW FILMS MARKET 2020 - 2024 : Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
BU
04:01pCAPSTONE MINING : Files Technical Report with Updated Reserves for Cozamin
BU
04:01pVIRGIN MEDIA SECURED FINANCE PLC : Negotiates Private Placement Add-Ons of £235.0 Million of 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2030, $265.0 Million of 4.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 and £30.0 Million of 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2030
BU
04:01pAltera Infrastructure Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units
GL
04:01pAmerican Overseas Group Limited Announces Repurchase of Series A Preference Shares
GL
04:00pS&P, Nasdaq close higher as investors focus on stimulus talks
RE
03:59pOil falls about 2% on Libyan output, COVID-19 demand concerns
RE
03:57pAstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&J
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group