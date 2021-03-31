New Amundi ETF on Xetra: investment-grade bonds from ESG-compliant companies

The Amundi Euro Corporate 0-1Y ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc gives investors access to euro-denominated, fixed-income corporate bonds with investment grade ratings. Additional sector and ESG criteria are applied when selecting bonds. The debt instruments must have a minimum remaining time to maturity of at least one month and a maximum of one year as well as an outstanding volume of at least 500 million euros. The weighting of an issuer is a maximum of 3 per cent.