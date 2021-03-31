New Amundi ETF on Xetra: investment-grade bonds from ESG-compliant companies

The Amundi Euro Corporate 0-1Y ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc gives investors access to euro-denominated, fixed-income corporate bonds with investment grade ratings. Additional sector and ESG criteria are applied when selecting bonds. The debt instruments must have a minimum remaining time to maturity of at least one month and a maximum of one year as well as an outstanding volume of at least 500 million euros. The weighting of an issuer is a maximum of 3 per cent.
Companies with business activities in the areas of tobacco, alcohol, gambling, adult entertainment, nuclear energy, genetically modified organisms, thermal coal, oil sands and controversial weapons are excluded from the index.
|
Name
|
Asset class
|
ISIN
|
Ongoing charges
|
Distribution policy
|
Reference index
|
Amundi Euro Corporate 0-1Y ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc
|
Bond ETF
|
LU2300294316
|
0.08 per cent
|
Accumulating
|
iBoxx MSCI ESG EUR Corporates 0-1 TCA Index
The product offering in Deutsche Börse's XTF segment currently comprises a total of 1,660 ETFs. With this selection and an average monthly trading volume of around €16.5 billion, Xetra is the leading trading venue for ETFs in Europe.
