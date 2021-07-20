Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Analysis: Montana-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries

07/20/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

HELENA, MT, July 20, 2021-The American Petroleum Institute (API) today released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry's vast economic impact on Montana's economy and highlighted its importance to the state's post-pandemic recovery. The study, prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is based on the latest government data available and shows that Montana's natural gas and oil industry supported 53,400 total jobs across the state's economy in 2019. Montana ranked among the highest states for the percentage of total economic contributions by the natural gas and oil industry, generating $6.3 billion toward the state's gross domestic product-including $3.2 billion added to total labor income.

'As America's economy comes back, the natural gas and oil industry will serve as the foundation for long-term growth and prosperity in Montana,' API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. 'Every state across the country - both blue states and red states - rely on American energy to fuel each sector of the economy and support millions of U.S. jobs. This study reinforces that Montana's economic outlook is brighter when we are leading the world in energy production, and it serves as a reminder of what's at stake if policymakers restrict access to affordable, reliable energy and make us more dependent on foreign sources.'

As economic activity, travel patterns and consumption continue to grow during the post-pandemic recovery, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects global oil and liquid fuels consumption to surpass 2019 levels in 2022. The PwC report, commissioned by API, reinforces how the natural gas and oil industry-in Montana in particular-is critical to economic revitalization and opportunities for job creation. According to the findings, in 2019, the industry directly and indirectly:

  • Supported 53,400 total jobs (14,600 direct and 38,800 indirect) or 7.7 percent of Montana's total employment.
  • Generated an additional 2.7 jobs elsewhere in Montana's economy for each direct job in the state's natural gas and oil industry.
  • Provided $3.2 billion to Montana's labor income ($1.3 billion direct and $1.9 billion indirect), 9.7 percent to the state's total.
  • Contributed $6.3 billion to Montana's gross domestic product. ($3.3 billion direct and $3 billion indirect), 11.9 percent to the state's total.

In 2019, the U.S. led the world in natural gas and oil production and the benefits of that leadership permeated throughout non-producing and producing states alike. At the national level in 2019, the natural gas and oil industry:

  • Supported more than 11.3 million total jobs (2.5 million direct and 8.8 million indirect) or 5.6 percent of total U.S. employment.
  • Generated an additional 3.5 jobs elsewhere in the U.S. economy for each direct job in the U.S. natural gas and oil industry.
  • Produced $892.7 billion in labor income ($318.6 billion direct, $574.1 billion indirect), or 6.8 percent of the U.S. national labor income.
  • Supported nearly $1.7 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product ($763.3 billion direct, $925.3 billion indirect), accounting for 7.9 percent of the national total.

Click here for more information on the economic impact analysis.

Click here for a copy of the report.

API represents all segments of America's natural gas and oil industry, which supports more than ten million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. Our 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation's energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence®, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

###

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 15:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aNEW ANALYSIS : Montana-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries
PU
11:45aJEFF BEZOS : billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
RE
11:44aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Second meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group
PU
11:42aChinese factories that supply apple and make other products sold in the u.s. are shunning workers from xinjiang - wsj
RE
11:37aSpain evaluates measures to cut power bills as prices hit record levels
RE
11:34aBERMUDA MONETARY AUTHORITY : Press Release - BMA Announces Appointment of New Chairman
PU
11:26aEU lists rule of law concerns for Hungary, Poland, pivotal in releasing COVID funds
RE
11:18aOccupational Employment and Wages in Roanoke – May 2020
PU
11:18aOccupational Employment and Wages in Scranton—Wilkes-Barre—Hazleton – May 2020
PU
11:18aOccupational Employment and Wages in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News – May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5'BEST DAY EVER': billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt

HOT NEWS