New Analysis: Montana-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries

HELENA, MT, July 20, 2021-The American Petroleum Institute (API) today released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry's vast economic impact on Montana's economy and highlighted its importance to the state's post-pandemic recovery. The study, prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is based on the latest government data available and shows that Montana's natural gas and oil industry supported 53,400 total jobs across the state's economy in 2019. Montana ranked among the highest states for the percentage of total economic contributions by the natural gas and oil industry, generating $6.3 billion toward the state's gross domestic product-including $3.2 billion added to total labor income.

'As America's economy comes back, the natural gas and oil industry will serve as the foundation for long-term growth and prosperity in Montana,' API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. 'Every state across the country - both blue states and red states - rely on American energy to fuel each sector of the economy and support millions of U.S. jobs. This study reinforces that Montana's economic outlook is brighter when we are leading the world in energy production, and it serves as a reminder of what's at stake if policymakers restrict access to affordable, reliable energy and make us more dependent on foreign sources.'

As economic activity, travel patterns and consumption continue to grow during the post-pandemic recovery, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects global oil and liquid fuels consumption to surpass 2019 levels in 2022. The PwC report, commissioned by API, reinforces how the natural gas and oil industry-in Montana in particular-is critical to economic revitalization and opportunities for job creation. According to the findings, in 2019, the industry directly and indirectly:

Supported 53,400 total jobs (14,600 direct and 38,800 indirect) or 7.7 percent of Montana's total employment.

Generated an additional 2.7 jobs elsewhere in Montana's economy for each direct job in the state's natural gas and oil industry.

Provided $3.2 billion to Montana's labor income ($1.3 billion direct and $1.9 billion indirect), 9.7 percent to the state's total.

Contributed $6.3 billion to Montana's gross domestic product. ($3.3 billion direct and $3 billion indirect), 11.9 percent to the state's total.

In 2019, the U.S. led the world in natural gas and oil production and the benefits of that leadership permeated throughout non-producing and producing states alike. At the national level in 2019, the natural gas and oil industry:

Supported more than 11.3 million total jobs (2.5 million direct and 8.8 million indirect) or 5.6 percent of total U.S. employment.

Generated an additional 3.5 jobs elsewhere in the U.S. economy for each direct job in the U.S. natural gas and oil industry.

Produced $892.7 billion in labor income ($318.6 billion direct, $574.1 billion indirect), or 6.8 percent of the U.S. national labor income.

Supported nearly $1.7 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product ($763.3 billion direct, $925.3 billion indirect), accounting for 7.9 percent of the national total.

Click here for more information on the economic impact analysis.

Click here for a copy of the report.

