Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Analysis Shows New Mexico Among Hardest Hit States by Proposal to Ban Federal Land Leases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

SANTE FE, NEW MEXICO, September 9, 2020 - The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API) today released a new analysis warning of negative consequences for New Mexico if a ban on federal leasing and public lands were to take effect. New Mexico, which accounts for 57 percent of federal onshore oil production and 31 percent of onshore natural gas production, is projected to be among the states hardest hit, losing over 62,000 jobs by 2022. With nearly 40 percent of the state's budget funded by natural gas and oil production, a ban could put at risk more than $1 billion of federal revenue sharing which helps support New Mexico's education and conservation programs.

'Restricting oil and gas development on federal lands will rob New Mexico of opportunities for economic growth and hollow our schools of critical resources that put teachers in classrooms and help our young children learn,' NMOGA Executive Director Ryan Flynn said. 'New Mexico has enjoyed economic success in recent years because of investments and responsible development on federally managed lands but changing course now will only ensure that jobs and capital stops at our state border. With vast stretches of public land, it is simply impossible to divorce our economic success from land management policy in western states like New Mexico and funding for education, access to healthcare, and new infrastructure are all on the line as a result.'

'Banning federal leasing and development on federal lands and waters would derail decades of U.S. energy progress and return us to the days of relying on foreign energy sources hostile to American interests,' API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. 'This is ultimately a choice between American-made energy and foreign energy, a choice between American jobs and foreign jobs. It's clear a federal leasing ban should be off the table - there's far too much at stake for American workers, local economies and our nation's energy security.'

The analysis, prepared by OnLocation and commissioned by API, used the same software the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) uses to produce their Annual Energy Outlook. Key projections include:

  • The impact of a federal leasing ban in New Mexico would be devastating:
    • Oil production would decrease by 47 percent and natural gas production would decrease by 46 percent.
    • Over 62,000 jobs would be lost, accounting for over 5 percent of the total jobs in the state.
    • $1.1 billion in state revenue would be at risk.
      • New Mexico's $2.5 million in funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund would be at risk.
  • America's energy security would be at risk:
    • By 2030, offshore production for natural gas would decrease by 68 percent and for oil by 44 percent.
    • U.S. oil imports from foreign sources would increase by 2 million barrels a day.
    • Through 2030, the U.S. would spend $500 billion more on energy from foreign suppliers.
  • The U.S. economy would take a hit:
    • U.S. GDP would decline by a cumulative $700 billion through 2030.
    • Over $9 billion in government revenue, including funding for state education and conservation programs, would be at risk.
    • Nearly one million jobs would be lost by 2022, with top production-states suffering significant losses.
  • Environmental progress would be stalled:
    • Coal use would increase by 15 percent by 2030.
    • CO2 emissions would increase by an average of 58 million metric tons (MMT) to represent a 5.5 percent increase in the power sector by 2030.

Click here for more information on the analysis. Click here for more information on federal leasing.

The New Mexico Oil & Gas Association (NMOGA) is a coalition of oil and natural gas companies, individuals, and stakeholders dedicated to promoting the safe and environmentally responsible development of oil and natural gas resources in New Mexico. Representing over 1,000 members, NMOGA works with elected officials, community leaders, industry experts, and the general public, to advocate for responsible oil and natural gas policies and increase public understanding of industry operations and contributions to the state.

API represents all segments of America's oil and natural gas industry. Our more than 600 members produce, process and distribute most of the nation's energy. The industry supports more than ten million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization. In our first 100 years, API has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

###

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 16:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pCALAVO GROWERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:06pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.6% to $1.20 a Share
DJ
01:05pALTEROLA BIOTECH INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pASTRAZENECA : Statement on AstraZeneca Oxford SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, AZD1222, COVID-19 vaccine trials temporary pause
AQ
01:04pASTRAZENECA CEO : COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer had neurological symptoms- STAT
RE
01:04pAMBARELLA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:03pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Middle East funds eye stakes in retail arm of India's Reliance - FT
RE
01:03pLineage Logistics Recognized as a Feeding America® Visionary Partner and Achieves 100 Million Meal Goal of the "Share A Meal" Campaign
BU
01:03pOcean Sky Consulting Hires Rosemary Reed as Administrative Assistant to CEO
GL
01:02pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Shrinks Design Footprint and Cost, Boosts Reliability in Embedded Systems with Single Wire Aggregation IP Solution
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, shares slip on rollout doubts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group