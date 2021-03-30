Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Analysis of Medicaid Spending Reinforces Value and Patient Impact of FDA Accelerated Approval Pathway

03/30/2021 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Data support preserving access to accelerated approval drugs for the seriously ill

Commentary in the American Journal of Managed Care warns that restricting access to accelerated approval therapies has minimal budget implications, but poses significant harm to patients

The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) today released, “Quantifying Impact of Accelerated Approval Drugs on Medicaid Spending: De Minimus Impact, Maximum Attention,” an economic analysis examining the impact of the Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval pathway on Medicaid spending. A commentary based on the analysis was simultaneously published in the American Journal of Managed Care, “Limiting Medicaid Access to Accelerated Approval Drugs: Costs and Consequences.” The analysis, authored by PFCD Chairman and Chair of the Department of Health Policy & Management for the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University Kenneth Thorpe and American Action Forum President Douglas Holtz-Eakin, found that drugs approved through the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway accounted for less than one percent of annual Medicaid spending between 2007 and 2018.

“Understandably, states are looking for effective means to manage their health care budgets. This was true before the COVID-19 pandemic and it is even more true today,” said Holtz-Eakin. “Through this analysis of Medicaid spending, we found that policies aimed at restricting access to therapies approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway are not effective levers to address budget shortfalls. Given the unequivocally positive impact of these treatments on people living with diseases where there are no other treatment options, it is unacceptable for state and federal official to continue to pursue these ineffective policies.”

The accelerated approval pathway was initiated in 1992 to address unmet medical needs of oncology and HIV/AIDS patients. The pathway allows drugs for serious conditions to be approved by the FDA based on a surrogate endpoint — a measure that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit– with a post-marketing confirmatory study requirement to verify the predicted clinical benefit. In 2012, Congress modernized and enhanced the pathway to expand its use for rare diseases. The pathway has been credited with significant advances in the treatment of life-threatening diseases where patients have limited or no treatment options.

“The FDA accelerated approval pathway has given hope to countless patients struggling with life-threatening diseases, including cancer, HIV/AIDS and thousands of rare conditions,” said Annie Kennedy, chief of policy and advocacy at the EveryLife Foundation. “The burden of these diseases is so massive – from the individual patient and family burden to the broader societal and economic impact. It’s unthinkable to deprive patient communities the life-saving and life-altering benefits of these therapies that have potential to significantly alleviate those burdens. The findings published today demonstrate that therapies that meet the rigor of FDA approval through the accelerated approval pathway should not be candidates for Medicaid budget cuts.”

Medicines approved via accelerated approval meet the same standards for safety and efficacy as all FDA-approved medicines. Despite this, the accelerated approval pathway has come under scrutiny by public and private payers for its use of surrogate endpoints as the means to determine whether a drug works and because accelerated approval drugs are perceived as drivers of health care costs. Over the years, state Medicaid programs have inappropriately limited access to accelerated approval drugs and proposed excluding them from formularies, despite federal law requiring Medicaid to cover any FDA-approved treatment that meets the definition of a covered outpatient drug as defined in federal statute. For example, Massachusetts and Tennessee have formally requested waivers from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that would exempt them from this longstanding federal requirement.

Thorpe and Holtz-Eakin’s analysis yielded the following key findings:

  • Spending on drugs approved through the accelerated approval pathway accounted for less than one percent of annual Medicaid spending between 2007 and 2018.
  • Spending on accelerated approval drugs remained steady at 0.6% to 0.8% beginning one year after the 2012 passage of the Food and Drug Safety and Innovation Act, which expanded use of the pathway to rare diseases.
  • Hospital spending consumed the largest share of Medicaid spending year-over-year (34.5%), followed by physician and clinical services (11.7%) and all prescription drugs (8.9%).
  • Contributors to the growth in overall Medicare spending from 2007 to 2018 included hospital spending (29.2%), all prescription drugs (16.7%), and physician and clinical services (16.2%).
  • Accelerated approval drugs accounted for 1.3% of Medicaid spending growth from 2007 to 2018.

“These data clearly support preserving access to accelerated approval drugs for seriously ill patients within Medicaid programs,” stated Thorpe. “State schemes to avoid coverage requirements directly undermine Congress’s intent in establishing, and later enhancing, the accelerated approval pathway and raise serious concerns that certain Medicaid patients are not being offered equal access to life-saving medicines.”

For the full analysis of Medicaid spending on accelerated approval treatments and more information and resources on the issue, please visit: www.fightchronicdisease.org/resources/acceleratedapproval.

The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) is an international coalition of patient, provider, community, business and labor groups, and health policy experts, committed to raising awareness of the number one cause of death, disability, and rising health care costs: chronic disease.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pAVIENT  : Expanded reSound™ R TPE Portfolio from Avient Launches Globally, Over 80 Percent Recycled Content Available in EU
PU
12:00pYOUGOV  : Teachers oppose extended school days and shorter summer holidays to help pupils catch up after COVID
PU
12:00pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BOBST GROUP SA ON 30 MARCH 2021 : approval of all proposals
PU
12:00pMACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP /MI/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:00pGitLab for Education Report Demonstrates Gap in Curriculum for DevOps in Universities
GL
12:00pWISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
GL
12:00pEGIDE : 2020 FY Results
GL
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : WISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
DJ
12:00peXp Realty Exceeds 50,000 Real Estate Agents Globally Following Record-Breaking Financial Results
GL
12:00pCDPHP Receives A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW confirms it will rebrand its U.S. unit as 'Voltswagen'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ