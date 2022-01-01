Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Australian COVID-19 cases dip, but hospitalisations rise

01/01/2022 | 10:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing clinic in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Australian COVID-19 cases dipped on Sunday as testing slowed over a holiday weekend, but remained well over 30,000 and hospitalisations rose further in New South Wales as concerns grow about potential strains on the national health system.

Newly diagnosed cases in New South Wales, the most populous state, dropped to 18,278 from 22,577 the day before as the number of tests conducted on New Year's Day dropped by a quarter, health department figures showed.

But hospitalisations, which authorities have signalled is a figure they are more closely monitoring than total case numbers as they shift towards living with the virus, jumped by 18% to 1,066.

In Victoria, daily case numbers remained above 7,000 and Queensland reported a record 3,587 new cases.

"As we enter a new year, we are entering a new battle against COVID-19," Queensland state Treasurer Cameron Dick said.

"If we can slow the spread of the virus, that takes the pressure off our health system in particular," Dick said, asking people to get vaccinated and get booster shots, wear masks in indoor settings and work from home if possible.

With only Western Australia and the Northern Territory still to report figures on Sunday, the national tally of new cases was more than 32,200, below Saturday's record of 35,327.

All Australian states, except for Western Australia, have begun to live with the virus as vaccination levels have risen, and the easing in restrictions has pushed cases higher.

There were five deaths reported in New South Wales and Victoria, bringing the national death toll throughout the pandemic to almost 2,260 people.

(Reporting by John Mair)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aFire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town
RE
01:58aRussian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
RE
01/01Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls
RE
01/01China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier
RE
01/01India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 27,553
RE
01/01New Australian COVID-19 cases dip, but hospitalisations rise
RE
01/01South Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North
RE
01/01Paris lights up in blue for France's EU presidency
RE
01/01Three people missing and feared dead from fierce Colorado wildfire
RE
01/01AGENCY INFORMATION COLLECTION ACTIVITIES : Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: Swap Execution Facilities Final Rule; Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0074: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Arab Orient Insurance : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-01-02
2Fire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town
3AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST
4China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier
5Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane

HOT NEWS