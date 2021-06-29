Log in
New BEA Data: Wide Variance of Growth Among the States – Utah is the Pandemic Star Performer

06/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
By SBE Council at 28 June, 2021, 7:08 am

by Raymond J. Keating -

As the economy continued to recover in the first quarter of this year, growth rates ranged widely among the states - from 10.9 percent down to 4.3 percent - according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The fastest real growth rate of 10.9 percent occurred in Nevada, while the slowest rate of 4.3 percent was registered in Texas. Following are the top 10 fastest growing states in the first quarter.

Looking at state real growth rates for 2020, three of the above states ranked among the worst performing states - with West Virginia experiencing -5.5 percent growth in 2020, Michigan -5.4 percent, and Tennessee -4.9 percent.

At the same time, though, three of these states ranked among the best performers - or least worst performers - in 2020, with Colorado registering -1.5 percent in 2020, Arizona -0.9 percent, and Utah -0.1 percent.

So, while growth during the first quarter obviously was significantly due to the snap back from the pandemic and shutdowns of 2020, there was more to the story, given the examples of the three states that did relatively well in 2020 and came in among the highest growing states in the first quarter of 2021. Also, it must be noted that some states experienced less dramatic economic disruption than others, due, for example, to fewer restrictions on shutdown orders - meaning some states remained more 'open' than others.

Indeed, Utah must be highlighted as the star performer during this pandemic economy. In 2020, it had the best real growth rate among all of the states at -0.1 percent, and then the second fastest growth rate at 9.2 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 11:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
