Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New BSTDB Report on Inflation Trends

02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New BSTDB Report on Inflation Trends News | 04-Feb-2022

Risks for inflationary pressures in the Black Sea Region in 2022 as inflation expectations mount, food prices remain high and major advanced economies tighten monetary policies. Read the full report here.


Disclaimer

BSTDB - The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aDollar recovers from two-week low after U.S. jobs surprise
RE
09:39aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow subdued at open as surprise jobs growth fans inflation
RE
09:38aHPO ACHIEVES INNOVATION MILESTONE : 100 Patents
BU
09:37aPutin hails $117.5 billion of China deals as Russia squares off with West
RE
09:37aApple, Broadcom get new damages trial in $1.1 billion CalTech patent case
RE
09:36aCARLSBERG A/S : Group 2021 ESG report summary
PU
09:36aRTX A/S : CA No 06-2022 - 040222 - Notice of EGM with agenda
PU
09:36aENTERGY : sponsors Blue Bikes Hub in downtown New Orleans
PU
09:36aTROAX : Q4 2021 Presentation
PU
09:36aROI PROPERTY FUND REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
4Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny ..
5Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HOT NEWS