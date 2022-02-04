New BSTDB Report on Inflation Trends
News | 04-Feb-2022
Risks for inflationary pressures in the Black Sea Region in 2022 as inflation expectations mount, food prices remain high and major advanced economies tighten monetary policies. Read the full report here.
