  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New BTP Italia orders reach 7.27 bln euros in three days of retail offer

06/22/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
ROME, June 22 (Reuters) - Italy sold 7.27 billion euros ($7.70 billion) of its latest BTP Italia inflation-linked bond due in June 2030 in the three days of a retail offering, data by Italy's bourse showed on Wednesday.

"The outcome is even better than expected. We knew that it would do well with retail investors", Davide Iacovoni, Italy's head of debt, told Reuters.

Iacovoni said the successful outcome "is due to the design of the instrument", with a 1% overall double-step fidelity premium.

Professional buyers can place orders on Thursday, from 0800 GMT to 1000 GMT.

Italy sold 1.40 billion euros of the new BTP Italia on Wednesday, the last day for the retail offer.

The bond underperformed the previous issue of a similar note, in May 2020, when Italy raised about 5.2 billion euros on the third day of the offer for a 5-year maturity, with total orders from retail investors just over 14 billion euros.

Including institutional investors, the overall demand at the last edition hit a record 22.3 billion euros.

On Thursday the Treasury will set the bond's final real coupon just before starting the institutional sale. It can either confirm 1.6% or raise it.

Italian national consumer price index (NIC index) stood in May at an annual rate of 6.8%, ISTAT data showed last week. ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Alison Williams)


