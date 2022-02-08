New Baveno VII Guidelines Further Validate FibroScan by Echosens for Management of Patients with Advanced Chronic Liver Disease

Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan® portfolio of solutions, is pleased to announce that the latest Baveno VII guidelines fully support the effectiveness of FibroScan technologies for the management of patients with advanced chronic liver disease, providing a powerful level of support for its use among specialists. Specifically, Baveno VII renews consensus in personalized care for patients with compensated advanced chronic liver disease (cACLD), clinically significant portal hypertension (CSPH) and esophageal varices.

Non-invasive FibroScan is powered by liver stiffness measurement assessed by vibration-controlled transient elastography (LSM by VCTE™), controlled attenuation parameter (CAP™) and spleen stiffness measurement (SSM by VCTE™). A quick and painless exam is performed in less than 10 minutes to provide immediate results at point-of-care.

“We are delighted to receive this important validation for LSM by VCTE as the cornerstone non-invasive test for improved risk stratification and enhanced clinical decision making,” says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. “The guidelines also recommend LSM by VCTE for monitoring cACLD patients, with clear cut-offs provided to identify substantially reduced risk of decompensation and liver-related death. Baveno VII guidelines have a global impact, adding to the growing list of endorsements for our technology by many societies across the world.”

The guidelines for monitoring cACLD patients state the test can be repeated every 12 months. A clinically significant decrease in LSM, which is associated with substantially reduced risk of decompensation and liver-related death, can be defined as a decrease in LSM of ≥20% associated with LSM<20 kPa or any decrease to a LSM<10 kPa.

The Baveno VII Consensus workshop was endorsed and supported with unrestricted grants by international scientific societies, including European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), and national scientific societies, including American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD), Spanish Association for the Study of the Liver (AEEH), French Association for the Study of the Liver (AFEF), Italian Association of Hospital Gastroenterologists and Endoscopists (AIGO) Italian Association for the Study of the Liver (AISF), Spanish network of biomedical investigation in liver and digestive diseases (CIBERehd), Austrian Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology (ÖGGH), Swiss Association for the Study of the Liver (SASL) and Italian Society of Gastroenterology (SIGE).

Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America, states, “The Baveno VII guidelines help strengthen our mission to battle liver disease around the world. We will continue to innovate and improve the management of silent, underdiagnosed chronic liver disease, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe form nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).”

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by over 3,000 peer reviewed publications and 140 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005058/en/