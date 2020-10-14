Log in
New BioBridge Global website focuses on donors, partners

10/14/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saving and enhancing lives in South Texas and beyond has been made much simpler with the new website for BioBridge Global.

San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global is the parent organization of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, GenCure, QualTex Laboratories and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. Content for all the subsidiaries is included in the site.

The new BioBridgeGlobal.org focuses on two audiences: Donors and biomedical partners. Donors can learn about the ways to make a difference in our community at SouthTexasBlood.org by:

•          Giving blood

•          Joining the marrow registry

•          Donating umbilical cord blood or birth tissue

•          Signing up for organ and tissue donation

•          Making a financial contribution

Articles about the ways to give, involving patients, donors and front-line staff, are prominent on the new site. Donors and patients also will have an easy way to submit their stories and find information about each type of donation, including frequently asked questions.

The products and services pages of the new site feature information for hospitals, researchers and other healthcare organizations about working with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, GenCure and QualTex Laboratories.

The most-used pages on the organization’s previous website, including the blood donor portal and the donor store, have moved to the new site. Donors should not have any problems continuing to schedule their blood donations.

The site will continue to develop and add content for the foreseeable future.

All the existing BioBridge Global domain names still are in use. SouthTexasBlood.org, QualTexLabs.org, GenCure.org and BloodnTissueFoundation.org will take users to pages on the new website.

### 

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global (BBG) is a San Antonio, Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org.

David King
BioBridge Global
210-731-5522
David.King@biobridgeglobal.org
© GlobeNewswire 2020

