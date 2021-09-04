New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late Oct -WSJ

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's delivery of 787
Dreamliners will likely remain halted until at least late
October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has rejected
the company's recent proposal to inspect them, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday.
The FAA confirmed on July 12 that some undelivered Boeing
787s have a new manufacturing quality issue the company needs to
fix before shipment.
Airlines pay most of the purchase price upon delivery.
Boeing met with FAA on Aug. 2 to persuade the agency to
approve an inspection method that would speed deliveries with
targeted checks rather than nose-to-tail teardowns, the
newspaper said.
The regulators flagged internal company disagreements over
the aircraft sample size, and repeated that Boeing's employee
group that acts as an in-house regulator needs to concur with
the company's proposals, the report added.
An FAA spokesman said the agency continues to engage with
Boeing and will not sign off on the inspections "until our
safety experts are satisfied."
Boeing's 737 MAX and 787 have been afflicted by electrical
defects and other issues since late last year, and it only
resumed deliveries of the 787 in March after a five-month
hiatus.
A Boeing spokesperson said the company was committed to
providing full transparency with regulators and working with the
FAA through the rigorous process to resume 787 deliveries.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)