New Book, DEEP CRYPTO, Demystifies The New Frontier of Finance

10/20/2021 | 11:20am EDT
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - A day after the first Bitcoin ETF hit Wall Street, the founders of cryptocurrency education and investment firm Sarson Funds, announced the launch of their new book, DEEP CRYPTO.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Sarson Funds cofounders Jahon Jamali and John Sarson author new book, DEEP CRYPTO.
  • DEEP CRYPTO demystifies the concept of money and examines how cryptocurrencies, and its peer-to-peer connectivity, serve as the completion piece to the internet.
  • DEEP CRYPTO is available for pre-order now at www.DiscoverDeepCrypto.com and scheduled to hit bookshelves after Thanksgiving.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/100328_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

To pre-order your copy of DEEP CRYPTO, visit www.DiscoverDeepCrypto.com.

Contacts:

Christine Lenzo
+1 (917) 428-8923
info@kmslmedia.com

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100328


© Newsfilecorp 2021
