Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Book “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” Analyzes Intelligence of American Voters

04/28/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AG Media Inc. announced that a new book titled “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” launched recently by author Arun K. Govil analyzes the behavior and intelligence of American voters. “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” is a powerful and brilliant book that analyzes how and why a certain part of the country's population has developed a sheep mentality and has lost its critical thinking ability, so that they live in an airtight sealed bubble of false information which is inviolable to the reality, which allows them to be misled by a leader like Trump.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006011/en/

Book: "A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump" (Photo: Business Wire)

Book: "A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump" (Photo: Business Wire)

The book can be purchased from the website: https://www.agmedia.online.

The book discusses the Dunning Kruger effect, which was named after psychologists Justin Kruger and David Dunning, which explains that most of the sheep mentality people are those people who are either misinformed or under-informed about the problems around them. It is a type of mental blind spot that makes people overestimate their knowledge, especially in those areas which are certainly alien to them.

The book goes further into the Dunning Kruger effect, outlining that people with a sheep mentality do not think independently and are generally, less educated, non-informed, lack critical thinking abilities but have a high opinion of themselves. There is no denying that, in general, Trump supporters follow a herd mentality. His supporters are full of people willing to deny what the rest of the country calls reality. The book, “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” depicts how a leader like Trump with the help of certain right-wing media can easily manipulate sheep mentality people through fake news and racially divisive misinformation and can turn a thriving US democracy into a dictatorship.

The book is available for purchase from here: BUY THE BOOK NOW.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pCELLNEX TELECOM S A  : holds its FY 2020 shareholder meeting
PU
03:03pFilling the Gaps in the Global Governance of Marine Plastic Pollution
PU
03:03pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : SWEPCO Issues Draft Requests for Proposals for Purchase of Wind, Solar and Short-term Generation
PU
03:03pOKTA  : What is identity and access management (IAM)?
PU
03:02pBLINK CHARGING  : GM partners up to offer about 60,000 EV charging points across Canada, U.S
RE
03:01pSpace 11 Andrea Iervolino Reveals "Galactic Combat" Reality Series; Boundary-Breaking Zero Gravity Fight Competition Beyond Earth's Atmosphere
PR
03:01pGENERAL MOTORS  : To Put 'Everybody In' an Electric Vehicle, GM Introduces Ultium Charge 360
PR
03:01pMANPOWERGROUP TALENT SOLUTIONS  : Named a Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by Everest Group
PR
03:01pGOLDEN LEAF TO HOST LIVE CORPORATE OVERVIEW WEBINAR ON MAY 4TH AT 2 : 00pm ET
AQ
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ