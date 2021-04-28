New Book “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” Analyzes Intelligence of American Voters

AG Media Inc. announced that a new book titled “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” launched recently by author Arun K. Govil analyzes the behavior and intelligence of American voters. “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” is a powerful and brilliant book that analyzes how and why a certain part of the country's population has developed a sheep mentality and has lost its critical thinking ability, so that they live in an airtight sealed bubble of false information which is inviolable to the reality, which allows them to be misled by a leader like Trump.

Book: "A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump" (Photo: Business Wire)

The book discusses the Dunning Kruger effect, which was named after psychologists Justin Kruger and David Dunning, which explains that most of the sheep mentality people are those people who are either misinformed or under-informed about the problems around them. It is a type of mental blind spot that makes people overestimate their knowledge, especially in those areas which are certainly alien to them.

The book goes further into the Dunning Kruger effect, outlining that people with a sheep mentality do not think independently and are generally, less educated, non-informed, lack critical thinking abilities but have a high opinion of themselves. There is no denying that, in general, Trump supporters follow a herd mentality. His supporters are full of people willing to deny what the rest of the country calls reality. The book, “A Nation Of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” depicts how a leader like Trump with the help of certain right-wing media can easily manipulate sheep mentality people through fake news and racially divisive misinformation and can turn a thriving US democracy into a dictatorship.

