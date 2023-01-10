Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

New British law to blunt strikes to be introduced to parliament

01/10/2023 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will introduce legislation to parliament on Tuesday which would require key public services to maintain minimum safety levels during strike action by workers.

Britain is experiencing a wave of industrial action as pay rises fail to keep up with double-digit inflation, which is now around 40-year highs. Nurses, ambulance staff and rail workers are among those who have staged walkouts.

Talks between government ministers and trade unions on Monday failed to produce a breakthrough to avert further planned strikes.

The government has said it will consult on minimum safety levels to be set for fire, ambulance and rail services as part of the new law.

"We will never withdraw the right to strike from people but...when there are strikes on, life and limb must come first and there has to be a minimum safety standard put in place for that," business minister Grant Shapps told GB News.

The bill could take months to become law and opponents have argued it is likely to be challenged in the courts. The opposition Labour Party has said it would repeal the law if it comes to power in a national election expected next year.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:13aChina December passenger vehicle sales rose 2.4% - CPCA
RE
03:12aIndonesia anti-graft agency arrests Papua governor on bribery charges
RE
03:08aBMW brand delivers 2.1 million vehicles in 2022
RE
03:07aRouble hovers below 70 vs dollar in mixed trading
RE
03:04aUK recession to limit 2023 growth in food retail sales to 5% - NielsenIQ
RE
02:56aIndia wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather
RE
02:53aDalio's Bridgewater cements rank in 2022 as top foreign hedge fund in China
RE
02:53aSpain's ride-hailing Cabify plans IPO within 12-15 months -El Confidencial
RE
02:49aNew British law to blunt strikes to be introduced to parliament
RE
02:47aHungary exempts sale of local Vodafone unit from competition scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
2Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor
3BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
4Perseus Mining December Quarterly Webinar
5CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update

HOT NEWS