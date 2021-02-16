New COVID-19 cases in U.S. fall for fifth week in a row

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States last week reported a
23% drop in new cases of COVID-19 and a 16% fall in the number
of people hospitalized with the virus, with both figures
declining for a fifth week in a row.
The progress against the virus, however, is threatened by
several new variants, experts said, adding that face masks and
social distancing measures were still very much needed.
About 4% of cases in the country are related to a more
contagious variant first detected in the United Kingdom,
according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
"We have projections that it may be the dominant strain by
the end of March," she told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.
The country logged more than 639,000 new COVID-19 cases in
the week ended Feb. 14, according to a Reuters analysis of state
and county reports. Compared to the previous week, new cases
increased in only three out of 50 states: Alaska, Nebraska and
South Dakota.
(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to
see a state-by-state graphic.)
Deaths fell for a second week in a row, down 1.8% last week
to 21,787. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Ohio,
fatalities were down 15% last week. Cumulatively, nearly 486,000
people have died from the virus in the United States, or one in
every 673 residents.
The average number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals
fell to 74,000 last week, the lowest since mid-November,
according to a Reuters analysis of data from the volunteer-run
COVID Tracking Project.
Nationally, 5.7% of COVID-19 tests came back positive for
the virus, the lowest level since the week ended Oct. 25,
according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
(Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by
Tiffany Wu)