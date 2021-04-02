New COVID-19 restrictions to impact French growth - minister

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - New COVID-19 restrictions in
France will impact economic growth this year but it is too early
to say by how much, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on
Friday.
President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into
its third national lockdown and said schools would close for
three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19
infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.
"These measures will impact economic growth in 2021. We are
in the process of assessing it. There will be a new evalutaion
in the coming days", Le Maire told CNews television when asked
if he was sticking to the government's economic growth target
for this year. It has forecast growth of 6% for 2021.
Le Maire reiterated that the new lockdown measures would
force the temporary closure of 150,000 businesses at a cost of
11 billion euros per month.
Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on
Thursday he did not expect the new restrictions to have an
impact on the bank's forecast of 5.5% growth in 2021, provided
the restrictions do not last beyond early May.
France reported more than 50,000 new COVID-19 infections on
Thursday and 308 deaths, while the number of people in intensive
care units rose to 5,109.
Le Maire repeated his calls for the European Union to
accelerate the implementation of its economic stimulus plan.
"Europe must understand that we must move fast and that the
stimulus funds promised to European citizen must now arrive in
member states... In 2022 or 2023 it will be too late. The
Chinese and the Americans will be ahead of us," he said.
Though the 27-nation bloc agreed the landmark stimulus fund
last summer, EU governments are still submitting detailed plans
on how they aim to spend money from the fund, which many still
need to ratify.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van
Overstraeten and Gareth Jones)