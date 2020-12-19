Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New COVID-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says

12/19/2020 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A new strain of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom can spread more quickly and urgent work is under way to confirm that it does not cause a higher mortality rate, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday.

"As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance," Whitty said in a statement.

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly." (Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14aExclusive-Blackstone in talks to merge Alight with blank-check acquisition firm-sources
RE
08:04aNew COVID-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says
RE
08:03aCOVID : England's chief medical officer says no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines
RE
08:02aCOVID : ENGLAND'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER SAYS WE HAVE ALERTED THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION AND ARE CONTINUING TO Analyse THE AVAILABLE DATA TO IMPROVE OUR UNDERSTANDING
RE
08:02aCOVID : England's chief medical officer whitty says new covid strain can spread more quickly
RE
07:52aHungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax
RE
07:36aChina to ramp up derivative market products, regulator says
RE
07:10aIOC tender awarded, Sonangol offers two cargoes
RE
07:00aModerna, McKesson and U.S. Army general ready to roll out new COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:44aFrench President Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Real-Time Network Visibility is Critical for Data Centers
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ