New COVID-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A new strain of COVID-19
identified in the United Kingdom can spread more quickly and
urgent work is under way to confirm that it does not cause a
higher mortality rate, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris
Whitty said on Saturday.
"As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant
of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic
surveillance," Whitty said in a statement.
"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant,
preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in
the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats
Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can
spread more quickly."
