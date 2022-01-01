Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New COVID restrictions would be a last resort, says UK health minister

01/01/2022 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Royal London Hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - New restrictions in England to slow the spread of COVID-19 will only be introduced as a last resort, health minister Sajid Javid said, stressing that although hospitalisations were rising, the number of patients in intensive care was stable.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the United Kingdom has sent infections to record highs, with close to 190,000 new cases reported on Friday.

Britain has not brought in new rules for England, which accounts for more than 80% of the UK population.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all imposed curbs such as limits on numbers allowed to gather, nightclub closures and social distancing measures in pubs.

"Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort," Javid wrote in an article published in Saturday's Daily Mail newspaper. "We must give ourselves the best chance of living alongside the virus and avoiding strict measures in the future."

Javid had said on Dec. 27 that no new restrictions would be imposed in England before the end of 2021. His article suggested none were imminent in 2022 either.

He said that while the Omicron surge meant this was a worrying time, Britain was starting the new year in a far stronger position than it was in 12 months earlier, thanks to the high rate of vaccination against COVID.

"Numbers in intensive care units are stable and not currently following the trajectory we saw this time last year during the Alpha wave," he wrote.

He acknowledged that due to the time lag between infections and hospitalisations, a big increase in people needing care from the National Health Service (NHS) was inevitable.

"This is likely to test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter," he said, urging citizens to do everything they could to protect themselves.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aTurkey hikes energy prices; Istanbul monthly inflation highest in decade
RE
05:23aEU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green
RE
05:21aViolence against women insults God, pope says in New Year's message
RE
05:09a'BROUGHT LIGHT' IN THE DARK : praise at funeral of South Africa's Tutu
RE
05:07aNATIONAL RECORDS OF SCOTLAND : 2006 Scottish Cabinet records to be released online
PU
04:47aNew COVID restrictions would be a last resort, says UK health minister
RE
04:47aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Chinese and Russian Heads of State Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages Chinese Premier and Russian Prime Minister Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages
PU
04:32aIn New Year's speech, Taiwan president warns China against 'military adventurism'
RE
03:29aPakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December
RE
03:27aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Rs 1,29,780 crore gross GST Revenue collection for December 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LSPD, RAAS, RVNC, STNE INVESTORS..
4SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BLI, NVAX, ONTF INVESTORS of Lea..
5SoftBank : 2022 New Year's Message

HOT NEWS