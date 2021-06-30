New Carrier Smart Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Allows Homeowners to Monitor Indoor Air Quality from Anywhere

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier has launched its new Wi-Fi-enabled smart air purifier, a simple, cost-effective way to improve the quality of indoor air in almost any room of a home or apartment – and the newest offering in Carrier's Healthy Homes Program. The Carrier smart air purifier continuously samples incoming air, measures levels of pollution and indicates air quality with an easy-to-read LED screen. Additionally, the Carrier Home app1 allows homeowners to create a healthier home from anywhere. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The new smart air purifier combines three different filtration technologies to create healthier indoor air. First, a pre-filter removes large airborne particles like dust, dirt and pet dander. Then, an advanced high-efficiency HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles size 0.3 microns, such as pollen, smoke and other allergens. Finally, an activated carbon filter removes odors in spaces up to 550 square feet (XL size).

On Smart Auto Mode, the smart air purifier automatically adjusts between 18 fan speeds based on the air quality level in the room – delivering cleaner air more efficiently. Ideal for bedrooms, family rooms, playrooms, home offices or any other area of the home needing cleaner air, the smart air purifier has been independently tested and certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufactures (AHAM) to have a high clean air delivery rate (CADR).

The Carrier Home app displays indoor concentration levels of particulate matter down to 2.5 micrometers, which are fine particles that are 30 times smaller than the human hair. In addition, consumers can also monitor their levels of Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs) and control the fan speed of their Carrier smart air purifier. The app also monitors filter life and can direct users to CarrierAtHome.com when it's time to purchase a replacement filter. In addition, the Carrier smart air purifier is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices for voice control.

"We're pleased to announce the launch of our new smart room air purifier and we know it will offer consumers increased peace of mind by providing the ability to monitor their indoor air quality from anywhere," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. "Indoor air quality has become a priority for many people, and we're excited to be able to offer this affordable, effective solution as part of our Healthy Homes portfolio. Innovation is in our DNA and we'll continue developing products that will meet the demand of our customers."

The smart air purifier is just one of the products among a number of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy Homes Program that can aid in addressing indoor air quality. Other offerings include HVAC system filters with high MERV ratings; UV lights installed inside HVAC equipment; as well as humidifiers and dehumidifiers to help control humidity levels in the home which can help increase comfort and potentially save on utilities.

To learn more, please visit: https://CarrierAtHome.com/.

