Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Cogent Syndicated Study Reveals Brand Equity Leaders Among Top Plan Advisors

11/16/2021 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity Investments, Empower Retirement and Vanguard have the highest brand equity among defined contribution (DC) advisors managing $50 million or more in DC assets (also known as DC specialists), positioning them to expand their plan provider business in the DC market. These and other findings are from Retirement Plan Advisor Trends™, an annual Cogent Syndicated™ study from Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm.

To better assess the overall brand strength of the leading DC providers, Cogent Syndicated combines the measures of unaided consideration, overall brand awareness and favorable impression into a single brand equity score. This composite measure is then indexed to 100 and divided into quartiles to provide annual benchmarking. Strong performances on our brand equity composite identify the firms best positioned to gain new clients and recordkeeping dollars in the increasingly competitive DC market. In this year’s study, Fidelity, Empower and Vanguard are most competitively ranked in the top quartile among DC specialists. American Funds, Voya, Ascensus, John Hancock, ADP Retirement Services and Principal Financial Group constitute the second quartile.

“One way for firms to boost their brand equity ranking among DC specialists is to focus on building top-of-mind brand consideration,” said Sonia Davis, senior product director at Escalent and lead author of the report. “Brand trustworthiness, reliability and showcasing a commitment to fee transparency and disclosure are essential attributes plan providers must demonstrate to increase their plan sponsor recommendations among these elite producers.”

The providers listed below have the strongest overall brand equity rankings among plan advisors managing at least $50 million in DC assets.

Top 10 Firms for DC Plan Provider Brand Equity Among DC Specialists

  1. Fidelity Investments
  2. Empower Retirement
  3. Vanguard
  4. American Funds
  5. Voya
  6. Ascensus
  7. John Hancock
  8. ADP Retirement Services
  9. Principal Financial Group
  10. Charles Schwab

Base: Plan Advisors with $50M+ in DC AUM
Source: Escalent. Cogent Syndicated. Retirement Plan Advisor Trends™. September 2021.

“Overall brand awareness and favorability are also key pieces of the puzzle,” added Linda York, senior vice president at Escalent. “It’s not enough for plan advisors to recognize your brand name from advertising, email or social media efforts. Providers must be working diligently to build positive impressions of their firms whether it stems from superior client service or relevant value-add offerings and thought leadership.”

About Retirement Plan Advisor Trends™

Cogent Syndicated, a division of Escalent, conducted an online survey of a representative cross section of 682 plan advisors from August 18 to August 25, 2021. Survey participants were required to have an active book of business of at least $5 million and be actively managing DC plans. Strict quotas were set during the data collection period, and post-fielding statistical weighting (where necessary) was applied. The data have a margin of error of ±3.75% at the 95% confidence level. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aStrong sales, profit for Walmart on cusp of holiday season
AQ
10:58aPCT LTD and Nano Gas Technologies Announce New Patent-Pending Technology Set to Change the Oil and Gas Industry
BU
10:57aDISCOVERY : Advertising sales announces new suite of streaming advertising products
PU
10:57aTO THE LIMIT AND BEYOND : Audi tests again for the Dakar Rally in Morocco
PU
10:57aPOPULAR : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share - Form 8-K
PU
10:57aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 74 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR
PU
10:57aCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Obtaining by the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. of preliminary information about the number of shares of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. being the subject of sale offers submitted in response to the tender offer for the sale of shares in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
PU
10:57aSpeech of the Head of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev at a joint meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of Syria and Russia
PU
10:57aCORPORATE PRESENTATION : November 2021
PU
10:57aNOVEMBER 15, 2021 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
3Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Vodafone Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell; Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS