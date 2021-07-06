Log in
New Colleagues Joining Euromines Team

07/06/2021 | 11:52am EDT
It is our pleasure to announce that two new colleagues are joining Euromines team. Cynthia Mestanza started on 1st July as the new Environment, Health and Safety Officer and Florian Anderhuber will start 1st September as Energy and Climate Manager. With the support of the chairs of the respective committees and the consent of President and Vice-Presidents two experts were selected:

Cynthia Mestanza is an experienced Environmental Engineer with around 13 years of experience working in the field of Environment, Health & Safety. After graduating with a Master in Environmental Management, she started working at ENGIE Peru, where she led the department of Environmental Affairs for 5 years. Over the years, Cynthia has gained valuable experience in ensuring compliance with all Environmental, Health & Safety commitments. She has led several green and decarbonization projects in thermoelectric power plants as well as led Environmental, Health & Safety Committees in the energy and manufacturing sectors. She has worked closely with the authorities on environmental policy and regulations, such as air emission limit standards, environmental auditing, ecological flow, among others.

Florian Anderhuber has gathered extensive experience in EU public affairs, both from a corporate angle as a manager and currently as the Head of Aurubis Representative Office in Brussels, as well as throughout the two years he has spent working as Assistant for a Member of the European Parliament. He has been leading Aurubis' EU advocacy strategy, also managing its implementation, and engaging with key institutional stakeholders directly (Parliamentary committees and Commission Expert Groups). Aside from having a strong grasp of policy & regulatory topics with regards to sustainability/climate, but also raw materials all within the context of energy-intensive industries, he is moreover very much familiar with the European Green Deal and all related Energy & Climate, Sustainable Finance, Due Diligence and Trade Policy files. Florian similarly has a grasp of association dynamics due to his role in representing the company in several of trade associations (Eurometaux, European Copper Institute, BDI, EU Raw Materials Alliance). Over the years, he has thus acquired an extensive network in Brussels, not only spanning the EU institutions, but also key industrial players.

We are welcoming our new team members!

Disclaimer

EUROMINES - European Association of Mining Industries published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 15:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
