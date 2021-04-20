Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Compact HEIDENHAIN Rotary Encoder Made for Robots

04/20/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schaumburg, IL, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its small dimensions and high reliability, HEIDENHAIN’s new KCI/KBI 1300 series of inductive rotary encoders are made specifically to support compact servomotors for collaborative and service robots.

First presented at the international virtual trade show SPS in November of 2020, these new KCI 1319 / KBI 1335 measurement feedback devices are now available and are proving to be of great interest to those in this ever-growing market.

Each lightweight KCI 1319 / KBI 1335 encoder includes a 25 mm hollow shaft and inductive scanning technology that makes it insensitive to contamination and magnetic fields. The encoder communicates using the high speed EnDat 2.2 interface which also allows for additional information, such as temperature or diagnostics, to be communicated as well. See video

In structure, these rotary encoder kits consist of a scanning unit and a rotor.  The rotary encoder can be offered in two different versions. One variant consists of a graduated disk that is directly screwed onto the mating shaft; the other variant is a disk/hub assembly that is press-fit onto the mating shaft.

Benefits of the encoder in applications with collaborating robots:

Contamination-resistant inductive circumferential scanning

Compact height

Connection to large hollow shafts with 25 mm, compared to the external dimensions

Large mounting tolerances

No calibration run for increased accuracy necessary as is the case with the competitor    RLS

Insensitivity to magnetic fields of up to 30 mT

Connection of an external temperature sensor

Purely-serial EnDat 2.2 interface / functional safety planned

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

#

 

High-resolution Image Available at:  https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2021/KCI1319_Aufpress_Schraubversion_de.jpg

See video at:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZObQt9mPJ8Y

 

Product Contact:

Jonathan Dougherty, HEIDENHAIN Business Development Manager, Automation

jdougherty@heidenhain.com or 847-519-4218

 

Attachments 


Kathleen Herrmann
K-Pro PR, Inc.
224-520-0665
kherrmann@kpropr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aBE  : Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
09:46aSELENA FM S A  : Group committed to sustainable construction
PU
09:46aKROGER  : Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Momentum in 2020
PR
09:46aPANTHEON RESOURCES  : Talitha #A, Baker Hughes AHS VAS Report
PU
09:46aINTELLICENTRICS GLOBAL  : Voluntary announcement - partial redemption of promissory notes
PU
09:46aSHW AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:45aCatapult Learning Offers Turnkey Summer Journey Program to Combat Learning Loss for Students
GL
09:45aBrazil Minerals Begins Drilling Iron Project in Top Mining District
NE
09:44aPVA TEPLA  : Non Financial Group Report 2020
PU
09:44aSILTRONIC  : raises forecast for financial year 2021
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
3Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ