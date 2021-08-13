New Country Music Series Release by Gail T as Charged

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gail Taylor, a Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist and song writer is excited to announce the release of her second song in her 5-single country music series. “Dreamin’ Bout the Good Life” will be released Sept 1st and is an encouraging story about her own personal experience of living in dysfunction and taking the steps to turn everything around.



Gail recently began sharing her outgoing personality and song writing talents with the world under the stage name "Gail T as Charged." She has found leverage from her lifelong career in finance and is now moving confidently into her new calling in the music industry as an exciting second chapter. Utilizing her new song writing/production abilities, Gail collaborates with musicians creating and publishing originals like her recent new release “Love for Country Music”, a testament of what an amazing province Alberta is to live in. Released August 1st and performed by renowned Edmontonian Danny Hooper the song is the first the series of new country music songs being released over the next 5 months.

Here is what Danny has to say about Gail’s song writing:

"Songwriters are arguably the single most important link in the chain we call the 'Music Business.' Without a song, there is nothing. Gail Taylor is a fresh, prolific, and skilled songwriter who is going to make some serious contributions to this industry. Definitely a writer to watch out for."

Danny Hooper

Chief Entertainment Officer

Danny Hooper Productions

The second song in the series, “Dreamin' Bout the Good Life” is a motivational tale of Gail’s life created to inspire, motivate and stimulate others to take their lives to the next level.



The foundation of Gail Taylor’s new music journey is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Gail plans to give back with her music, her foundation and her advocacy for mental health programs dealing with addiction and the opioid crisis. Her message stems around the belief that reinventing ourselves’ can be challenging but rewarding. In a recent interview with CBC Gail states: “Covid threw a curveball at a lot of people so I’m hoping I can throw out some inspiration to encourage folks to keep going.”

Ultimately, her message and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves.

Contact Gail Taylor for full press kit at 587-987-2837 or gailtaylor@gailtaylormusic.com

