New Creative Europe Programme boosted with a further 1.1 billion euros The aim of the Creative Europe programme is to safeguard the promotion of European cultural and linguistic diversity and boost competitiveness

The Portuguese Minister of Culture, Graça Fonseca, chairs the opening of the conference to launch the Creative Europe Programme, 17 June 2021 (Photo: João Bica)

The Minister of Culture Graça Fonseca chaired the opening of the conference to launch the Creative Europe programme, aimed at funding the cultural and creative sectors for 2021-2027. It has 1.1 billion euros more on the 1.4 billion euros of the previous financial framework (2014-2020).



During her speech, Graça Fonseca noted the pandemic's impact on the sector, one of the most affected by the crisis, and stated her confidence on the Creative Europe programme. She also claimed Culture is 'a strong European foundation' and a 'strategic axis in Europe's recovery'. The Recovery and Resilience Plan was also mentioned, which specifically aims to support heritage, digital transition and networks in Portugal, in line with European goals.

The aim of the Creative Europe programme is to safeguard the promotion of European cultural and linguistic diversity and boost competitiveness of the cultural and creative sectors, for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth.

The programme's 2.44 billion euros are broken down as follows: 58% for the Media subprogramme, 33% for Culture and 9% for the trans-sector area, which also includes a support line for the press.

Other vectors announced as new to the programme are the support given to the musical sector, the increase in funding for small-scale projects, and a 'focus on inclusion', namely refugees, and 'promoting female talent'