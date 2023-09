Today at 05:34 am

* NEW DELHI-JAPAN PM KISHIDA: ~INTERNATIONAL UNDERSTANDING ON SAFETY OF FUKUSHIMA WATER RELEASE INTO OCEAN HAS INCREASED

* NEW DELHI-JAPAN PM KISHIDA: ~TO KEEP ON DEMANDING CHINA IMMEDIATELY LIFT BAN ON SEAFOOD IMPORT FROM JAPAN

* NEW DELHI-JAPAN PM KISHIDA: ~INTEND TO MAINTAIN DIALOGUE, INCLUDING THOSE AT HIGH LEVELS, WITH CHINA

* NEW DELHI-JAPAN PM KISHIDA: ~PLAN TO RESHUFFLE CABINET, TO CONDUCT PERSONNEL CHANGE AT PARTY LEADERSHIP AS EARLY AS SEPT 13

* NEW DELHI-JAPAN PM KISHIDA: ~INDIA IS INDISPENSABLE PARTNER IN REALISING FREE AND OPEN INDO PACIFIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]