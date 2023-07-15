STORY: Officials were racing to open jammed flood gates at a barrage on the river to help drain out flood water that has brought traffic to a standstill in parts of India's capital and swamped historical monuments.

The Yamuna's levels were at their highest in 45 years this week, following unusually heavy rainfall in New Delhi and hilly northern states, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people as the river, which runs through the city, breached its banks.

Army and disaster relief personnel were also trying to repair a broken drain regulator near the country's Supreme Court from where water was flowing on to a key road, authorities said.

Delhi has recorded rainfall 91% above-normal this monsoon season that began June 1. It has received 309 mm (12 inches) of rainfall so far in July, which is the third highest for the month for at least 12 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.