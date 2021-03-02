Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Digital Health Platform Prepares Companies for Integration in the Health System

03/02/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new platform from Health City and Brightsquid has accepted 12 companies to its cohort, aiming to better prepare small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to reach commercialization of their products and service. The platform, called the Digital Health Integration Readiness Platform, will help companies navigate the complex integration requirements that are critical to success in the Alberta health system.

The companies were selected based on an extensive set of criteria, including stage of development, technology readiness, and potential for improved clinical and economic outcomes. The cohort includes 8 Bit Cortex, AltumView, Andromeda Medical Imaging, Coalese Health Systems Inc, Eczema Baby Solutions, Highway Innovation, My Viva Inc, Neuraura Biotech, Paradem, Protxx, Qualisure Diagnostics, and Wosler.

“Most health technology companies struggle to meet security and privacy requirements to safely store and transmit patient data. The Digital Health Integration Readiness Platform will prepare companies to enter the healthcare market by providing the resources they need to navigate complex compliance security specifications and start charting a clear path to commercialization,” said Rohit Joshi, CEO, Brightsquid.

The platform is an important step for the success of health companies in the province, and will allow Alberta-based companies to remain in Alberta, driving economic development for the region.

“The long-term goal of the Digital Health Integration Readiness Platform to better prepare SMEs for progression through the health commercialization life cycle, allowing companies to scale without leaving the province, and ultimately providing high quality digital health products and services to the Alberta and Canadian market,” said Reg Joseph, CEO, Health City. “This will be key in job creation and economic growth in the province, especially as we look toward post-pandemic recovery.”

Funding support for the platform is provided from Western Economic Diversification Canada as part of a $5.5 million federal funding package announced on December 18, 2020, intended to bolster Alberta’s health and life sciences sector.

At the time of release, The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, said, “I have seen firsthand the willingness of Canadians to work together in support of the economy and the health of one another throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This global challenge has highlighted the strength of Canada’s health and life sciences sector while underscoring the need for continued support of both the industry and the people who work tirelessly to keep Canadians safe. I’m proud that today’s investment will support Alberta firms to commercialize new technologies, which is important for our economy and for keeping Canadians healthy.”

Sessions will run March 4 through March 25, 2021. For more information, visit www.healthcities.ca.

About Health City

Health City is a Canadian Not-for-profit Corporation that works with clinicians, innovators, philanthropic organizations, and companies to develop new pathways of care that can drive better health outcomes and economic development in the health sector. Our focus is on transforming innovations from our health sector into solutions that have commercial application and global relevance, adopting them for impact locally and scaling them for export to global markets.

For more information, visit www.healthcities.ca

About Brightsquid

Brightsquid Secure Communications Corp. was founded in 2009 to connect the entire healthcare community around the patient through a single secure communication channel. Brightsquid supports privacy-compliant operations and communications in tens of thousands of healthcare organizations across North America. Brightsquid’s experience supporting digital transformation in healthcare and knowledge of team-based patient care plan management help expedite adoption and the realization of the benefits of technology.

Media Inquiries:

Health City
Stephanie Gillis-Paulgaard
Email: media@healthcities.ca 
Phone: 780-628-3101


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pCipla Gulf and Alvotech Expand Partnership for Commercialization of Biosimilars in Australia and New Zealand
BU
12:08pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES  : FIS Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Any and All Tender Offer
BU
12:07p2021 Seminar Series on Economics
PU
12:07pSpecial Account for the Extraordinary Solidarity Contribution
PU
12:07pMILESTONE MEDICAL  : COMMENCES SALES OF COMPUFLO® / CATHCHECK™ DISPOSABLES TO THE NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
PU
12:07pMichigan-based cybersecurity company AaDya Security names cybersecurity executive, Julie Cullivan to Board of Directors
PR
12:06pFNB NAMIBIA  : Katutura Hospital Beds Get Facelift Courtesy of Firstrand Namibia Hope Fund
AQ
12:06pENTERGY  : AEP, Dominion, Duke, Entergy, Southern Company and TVA Add Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers to (Cont.)
PU
12:06pBANK OF IRELAND  : Year End Results 2020 - Announcement and Q&A Transcript - 166 KB
PU
12:05pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends higher ahead of budget announcement, midcaps shunned
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
2SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
3Target to invest $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as online demand soars
4RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Engineering firm Renishaw mulls sale as founders keen to bow out
5To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ