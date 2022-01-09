Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Dutch finance minister Kaag tests positive for COVID-19 day before inauguration

01/09/2022 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Debate over remarks the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made during talks to form a new government following the March 17 national elections, in The Hague

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands' new finance minister Sigrid Kaag will miss the ceremonial inauguration of the new Dutch government on Monday as she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for corona. It will be a slightly different start then I had hoped for", Kaag tweeted on Sunday.

"My installation will take place digitally. Luckily I feel fine."

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth consecutive government is set to be installed by Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Monday, almost 10 months after the last election and a year since his previous administration stepped down.

Although the government coalition consists of the same four parties that have been in charge since 2017, it took a record of almost 300 days to bring them back together after the inconclusive March 17 elections made parties more reluctant than ever to compromise.

Their installation comes amid a sharp rise in coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant, despite a broad lockdown that has kept most public places closed since mid-December.

Former United Nations diplomat Kaag served as foreign minister in the previous government and is the leader of the second-largest party in the coalition, pro-EU D66.

Besides missing the meeting with the king, she will also be absent from the traditional photograph of the new cabinet taken on the steps of the royal palace.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aUK trade minister visits India to press on trade, economic ties
RE
08:07aGerman government addresses spiralling energy prices
RE
07:58aUK's Labour calls for windfall tax to protect people from rising energy bills
RE
07:57aAlgeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 billion in 2021 - executive
RE
07:45aStay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn
RE
07:33aVaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman
RE
07:31aIndonesia holds talks with industry on coal distribution problems, export ban
RE
07:29aChina's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases detected
RE
07:23aPortraits released for UK Duchess Kate's 40th
RE
07:18aIn pilgrimage tour, OPEC Secretary General visits the city of Ur in Iraq
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
2Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S
3China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicr..
4UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
5Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S.

HOT NEWS