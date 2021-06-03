New EPEX SPOT Exchange Council elected

27 members to represent market participants' interest during their three-year mandate - Increasing interest and participation

Amsterdam / Berlin / Bern / Brussels / London / Paris / Vienna, 3 June 2021. The members of the European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT have elected a new Exchange Council. The number of voters and candidates grew significantly compared to the last election in 2018. All elected members have accepted their mandate.

The Exchange Council's main mission is to represent the interests of all Exchange members and to make their voice heard in the decision making process of the Exchange. The Exchange Council therefore mirrors the diversity of EPEX SPOT trading members. The Council is composed of 27 elected members from four categories, plus permanent guests representing academics and Transmission System Operators.

The following members were elected in their respective categories.

The group of Utilities and Aggregators will be represented by:

Alpiq AG: Christoph Bellin , Head Intraday

Compagnie Nationale du Rhône: Rémi Perrin , Head of Trading

EDF Trading: Arnaud Luboinski , Head French Power Trading

Edison S.p.A.: Andrea Siri , Head of Origination

Electrabel SA: Vincent Verbeke , Member of the Executive Committee

EnBW Energie-Baden-Württemberg AG: Dr. Bernhard Walter , Head of Market Design & Regulatory Affairs

Eneco Energy Trade B.V.: Lucien Wiegers , Managing Director

Enel: Dr. Nigel Hawkins , Senior Advisor, European Affairs & Studies

innogy Commodity Markets GmbH: Axel Gerhardy , Managing Director / CEO

Statkraft Markets GmbH: Patrick Otto , Head of Algorithmic Intraday Energy Management

Total Direct Energie: Antoine Bourdon , Director of Energy Management

Uniper Global Commodities SE: Michael Bonde , Lead Power Trader

Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH: Simon Peiner , Director Prompt Trading and Operations

VERBUND Energy4Business GmbH: Manfred Knabl , Head of Trading

The group of Trading Companies will be represented by:

Centrica Energy Trading A/S: Thomas Bang , Head of Trading & New Markets

Danske Commodities A/S: Anders Severin Kring Jensen , Director, Head of Intraday

enspired GmbH: Jürgen Mayerhofer , CEO & Co-Founder

In Commodities: Jesper Johanson , CEO

RESPECT ENERGY S.A.: Sebastian Jabłoński , Chairman of the Management Board

RWE Supply & Trading GmbH: Paul Dawson , Head of Regulatory Affairs

TrailStone Renewables GmbH: Cedric Le Tallec , Head of Power Trading

The group of Local Suppliers and Consumers will be represented by:

enercity AG: Dr. Jan Sierig , Head of Markets

EWE TRADING GmbH: Dr. Michael Redanz , Managing Director

MVV Trading GmbH: Stefan Sewckow , Managing Director

The group of TSOs will be represented by:

Amprion: Ralf Lonsdorfer , Head of Frontoffice-Energy Market

RTE: Audrey Mahuet , Head of Transparency and Data

Swissgrid: Dr. Joerg Spicker , Senior Strategic Advisor

The n umber of voters grew significantly, from 55 to 91 companies. Furthermore, the number of candidates also increased from 35 to 38 . 'I'm happy to see that the growing participation in the Exchange Council elections further strengthens the position of the EPEX SPOT Exchange Council', says Ralph Danielski, Chairman of the Management Board of EPEX SPOT. 'We are eager to continue the fruitful discussions of ideas, market developments and other input with the newly assembled Exchange Council.'

'I would like to thank all members of the current Exchange Council who will leave the council for their trusting cooperation and valued contributions made over the last term', says Dr. Bernhard Walter, acting chairman of the Exchange Council. 'Together, we have contributed to the positive development of European power trading, which will, of course, be continued in the upcoming term of the Council.'

-ENDS