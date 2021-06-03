New EPEX SPOT Exchange Council elected
27 members to represent market participants' interest during their three-year mandate - Increasing interest and participation
Amsterdam / Berlin / Bern / Brussels / London / Paris / Vienna, 3 June 2021.The members of the European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT have elected a new Exchange Council. The number of voters and candidates grew significantly compared to the last election in 2018. All elected members have accepted their mandate.
The Exchange Council's main mission is to represent the interests of all Exchange members and to make their voice heard in the decision making process of the Exchange. The Exchange Council therefore mirrors the diversity of EPEX SPOT trading members. The Council is composed of 27 elected members from four categories, plus permanent guests representing academics and Transmission System Operators.
The following members were elected in their respective categories.
The group of Utilities and Aggregators will be represented by:
-
Alpiq AG: Christoph Bellin, Head Intraday
-
Compagnie Nationale du Rhône: Rémi Perrin, Head of Trading
-
EDF Trading: Arnaud Luboinski, Head French Power Trading
-
Edison S.p.A.: Andrea Siri, Head of Origination
-
Electrabel SA: Vincent Verbeke, Member of the Executive Committee
-
EnBW Energie-Baden-Württemberg AG: Dr. Bernhard Walter, Head of Market Design & Regulatory Affairs
-
Eneco Energy Trade B.V.: Lucien Wiegers, Managing Director
-
Enel: Dr. Nigel Hawkins, Senior Advisor, European Affairs & Studies
-
innogy Commodity Markets GmbH: Axel Gerhardy, Managing Director / CEO
-
Statkraft Markets GmbH: Patrick Otto, Head of Algorithmic Intraday Energy Management
-
Total Direct Energie: Antoine Bourdon, Director of Energy Management
-
Uniper Global Commodities SE: Michael Bonde, Lead Power Trader
-
Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH: Simon Peiner, Director Prompt Trading and Operations
-
VERBUND Energy4Business GmbH: Manfred Knabl, Head of Trading
The group of Trading Companies will be represented by:
-
Centrica Energy Trading A/S: Thomas Bang, Head of Trading & New Markets
-
Danske Commodities A/S: Anders Severin Kring Jensen, Director, Head of Intraday
-
enspired GmbH: Jürgen Mayerhofer, CEO & Co-Founder
-
In Commodities: Jesper Johanson, CEO
-
RESPECT ENERGY S.A.: Sebastian Jabłoński, Chairman of the Management Board
-
RWE Supply & Trading GmbH: Paul Dawson, Head of Regulatory Affairs
-
TrailStone Renewables GmbH: Cedric Le Tallec, Head of Power Trading
The group of Local Suppliers and Consumers will be represented by:
-
enercity AG: Dr. Jan Sierig, Head of Markets
-
EWE TRADING GmbH: Dr. Michael Redanz, Managing Director
-
MVV Trading GmbH: Stefan Sewckow, Managing Director
The group of TSOs will be represented by:
The number of votersgrew significantly, from 55to 91companies. Furthermore, the number of candidates also increased from 35 to 38. 'I'm happy to see that the growing participation in the Exchange Council elections further strengthens the position of the EPEX SPOT Exchange Council', says Ralph Danielski, Chairman of the Management Board of EPEX SPOT. 'We are eager to continue the fruitful discussions of ideas, market developments and other input with the newly assembled Exchange Council.'
-
Amprion: Ralf Lonsdorfer, Head of Frontoffice-Energy Market
-
RTE: Audrey Mahuet, Head of Transparency and Data
-
Swissgrid: Dr. Joerg Spicker, Senior Strategic Advisor
'I would like to thank all members of the current Exchange Council who will leave the council for their trusting cooperation and valued contributions made over the last term', says Dr. Bernhard Walter, acting chairman of the Exchange Council. 'Together, we have contributed to the positive development of European power trading, which will, of course, be continued in the upcoming term of the Council.'
-ENDS
Disclaimer
Epex Spot SE published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 17:08:05 UTC.