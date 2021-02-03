Log in
New England Baptist Radiology, PC Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Services

02/03/2021 | 08:40am EST
Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of New England Baptist Radiology, PC to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management (RCM) clients. Practicing at New England Baptist Hospital, the group offers a complete range of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging services to patients in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

During their search, New England Baptist Radiology, PC was looking for an RCM partner to become an extension of their existing team. According to Dr. Samuel Madoff, “We knew that we ultimately wanted a partner with not only the experience and expertise to help us tackle our revenue cycle needs, but also true dedication to our group’s success. HAP’s track record of exceptional customer service really stood out to us and their personalized approached to revenue cycle management resonated well with members of our team. We are sure that HAP will be able to deliver on their promises as we bring them on as our new RCM provider.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “HAP has a strong New England presence with many other clients in the region, so we know that we have the knowledge necessary to assist New England Baptist Radiology, PC with their specific revenue cycle challenges. We are excited to bring on this group and look forward to cultivating this new relationship.”

HAP also serves St. Vincent Radiological Associates, North Shore Radiological Associates, and Commonwealth Radiology Associates in the state of Massachusetts, and their Operations Center of Excellence is located in Portsmouth, NH.

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com


© Business Wire 2021
