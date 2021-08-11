New England Cybersecurity Experts Gather to Gain Greater Insight on Cybercrime Ecosystem

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading live Virtual Summits in New England on Wednesday, August 18.



The 2021 New England Virtual Cybersecurity Summit is the region’s 14th annual gathering presented by Data Connectors, and the fourth online event. The agenda provides senior executives in the area education regarding cybercrime trends, new vectors being exploited by threat actors, as well as updated solutions to these challenges. This summit will feature keynote talks from preeminent security experts, including Jacob Ingerslev, Head of Global Cyber Risk for The Hartford, as well as Menny Barzilay, a Partner at Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management and the CTO of the Cyber Research Center at Tel Aviv University.

In his talk “Cyber Kills,” Barzilay will discuss case studies where cybersecurity misses led to loss of human life, and why it’s likely to happen again. “Cyber incidents have already cost human lives in the past. And they will soon again. Yet, most cyber professionals haven’t yet fully embraced their responsibility to protect human lives.” he said. “A tectonic shift in the cyber industry is about to happen,” he added.

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around ransomware, cloud security, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in the months ahead.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive roundtable discussion, with some of the top CIOs and CISOs from organizations throughout New England:

Eric Hussey, CISO, PTC

James Cusson, Secretariat Security Liaison, Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services

John Slaughter, Chief Information Officer, Alliant Health Solutions, Inc.

Mark Maybury, Chief Technology Officer, Stanley Black & Decker

Michael L. Woodson, Director of Information Security and Privacy, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Ivanti, Attivo Networks, and many more.

The Summit will take place on Wednesday, August 18 starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation. Registration also grants access to an associated in-person gathering the following day, the New England Cybersecurity Community –Rooftop Reception, which will take place in Hartford, CT on Thursday, August 19th at 4 p.m.

In addition, Barzilay will be offering a preview of his keynote session via a LinkedIn Live session, titled “The Deadly Side of Cyber,” on Wednesday, August 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

More information for the Summit can be found at dataconnectors.com/newengland .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 Community Partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.