Jan 5 (Reuters) - ISO New England, the electricity grid operator for the U.S. Northeast, said on Friday it will hold a forward auction starting Feb. 5 for 31,591 megawatts (MW) in installed capacity.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved ISO New England's proposed capacity needed to fulfill the region's estimated electricity demand for the 12 months starting June 1, 2027.

The auction will procure capacity resources including traditional power plants, renewable generation, imports and demand resources such as load management and energy efficiency measures, ISO New England said.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)