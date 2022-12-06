New England's winter electricity costs could far exceed rest of U.S. -EIA

Dec 6 (Reuters) - New England wholesale electricity
prices in January could be over three times higher than peak
rates elsewhere in the United States, the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.
Prices in the region could peak as high as $215 per megawatt
hour next month, the EIA said, adding it expects
stronger-than-average liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand leading
to its forecast of disproportionately large increases in rates.
This winter New England will need to import LNG or fuel oil
to support electricity demand due to limited natural gas
pipeline capacity, it added.
During long, cold winters, the U.S. Northeast consumes more
oil and gas for heat than most of the country. This is
especially true for the six-state New England region, which
lacks enough gas pipeline capacity to meet all its heating and
power generation needs on the coldest winter days.
