New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. : Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

10/14/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the “Company”), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor, announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on October 27, 2021, at 10:00 am ET to review its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results.

For those who wish to join the conference call please contact Joe Hassett (joeh@gregoryfca.com) at least one day prior to the call to receive dial-in details or webcast information.

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone, sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).


© Business Wire 2021
