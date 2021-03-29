Log in
New Enterra CEO Dave Lemmon will lead the company into its next phase of growth on its mission to harness the power of insects to feed and care for the world

03/29/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
MAPLE RIDGE, BC, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enterra is excited to welcome Dave Lemmon as he steps into the role of CEO. Mr. Lemmon brings over 25 years of experience in the CPG industry – most recently as the former President of Pet Food & Pet Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Company.

During his time with The J.M. Smucker Company, Mr. Lemmon led the company in the Canadian, U.S., and international markets across a spectrum of iconic CPG brands. He brings experience in leading transformational change and driving accelerated growth through innovation and building business processes. These capabilities provide the ideal fit to support the rapid growth of the business as it further defines the market for insect protein.

Along with this new leadership appointment, Enterra is welcoming Jerry A. Vergeer to the role of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Vergeer brings with him more than three decades of experience in the global animal nutrition and health industry.

Vergeer is confident Lemmon's experience will help drive growth for Enterra:

"We are pleased to have Dave lead our organization and its purpose to harness the power of insects to feed and care for the world. He brings a wealth of experience to ensure we continue to evolve and transform the business to best serve our customers."

Lemmon is ready to bring about that future.

"I am very excited to join the Enterra team and to be part of a truly purpose-led organization. The success and culture that has been built is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. I look forward to building on the company's momentum and to bringing my commercial expertise as Enterra prepares for its next phase: accelerated growth."

Enterra is on a mission to use the power of insects to feed and care for the world, and that requires expanding into new markets. With the leadership of Mr. Lemmon, the company will boldly transform what the world expects from insect protein.

About Enterra
Enterra is a privately held company whose core purpose is to harness the power of insects to feed and care for the world. Since 2007, Enterra has pioneered the technology for sustainable, commercial scale insect production in North America, producing the highest quality ingredients for its innovative customers in pet food, aquaculture, and animal nutrition segments.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-enterra-ceo-dave-lemmon-will-lead-the-company-into-its-next-phase-of-growth-on-its-mission-to-harness-the-power-of-insects-to-feed-and-care-for-the-world-301257854.html

SOURCE Enterra Feed Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
