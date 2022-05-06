Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New French left-wing pact's leader targets 50% of parliamentary seats

05/06/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - France's Socialist Party holds a political convention in Lille

PARIS (Reuters) -The de facto leader of a rare pact between France's left wing parties said on Friday he was targeting a 50% share of seats in June's parliamentary elections, as he seeks to derail recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron's reform programme.

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon also said in an interview with France 2 television that if the leftist front won a majority in the election there would be leftist government of which he wanted to be prime minister.

Earlier the Socialists, the left's former flagship party but reduced to a subsidiary role in last month's presidential ballot, confirmed a deal to join the broad coalition pact that the Greens and Communists had already signed up to.

Macron comfortably won a second presidential mandate, but he will need a majority in parliament if he is to push through policies including raising the retirement age to 65 from 62, opposed by both the left and far right.

Melanchon finished a close third in the first round of the presidential election, and his La France Insoumise (LFI) party is now for the first time the left's dominant force.

A eurosceptic, he said the alliance partners were targeting at least 290 of the 577 seats in the new parliament.

They had agreed that, under a leftist government, France would not exit the European Union or the euro, but that executing its election programme would take precedence over respecting EU treaties.

"Call it disobedience or a moratorium, the bottom line is that the will of the French people will be respected," he told France 2.

Pollsters' initial projections show Macron's party - which was renamed Renaissance on Thursday - on track to win the June 12 and 19 ballots.

But the surveys were carried out before the left-wing alliance was struck, and before individual candidates were chosen by each camp for France's 577 constituencies.

In recent French legislative ballots, the president's party has always won a majority in parliament.

Should the outcome be different this time, Macron would have little choice but to name a prime minister from another party, ushering in what has traditionally been a tense period of "cohabitation" during which presidential powers are severely curbed.

(Reporting by Camille Raynaud, Sudip Kar-Gupta, ELizabeth Pineau, Ingrid Melander and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Elizabeth Pineau


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pCalifornia says it needs more power to keep the lights on
RE
04:22pEnergy Climbs As Oil Tops $109/Barrel -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pSinn Fein on course for 'seismic' Northern Ireland election win
RE
04:18pSinn Fein on course for 'seismic' Northern Ireland election win
RE
04:18pGermany to send seven howitzers to Ukraine in further policy reversal
RE
04:16pWall Street ends week on down note after jobs report
RE
04:15pGas leak blamed for blast at Havana hotel that killed nine
RE
04:15pU.S. takes unprecedented steps to replenish Colorado River's Lake Powell
RE
04:12pNasdaq registers lowest closing level since nov. 25 2020…
RE
04:09pNasdaq notches fifth straight weekly loss, longest losing streak…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS