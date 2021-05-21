Log in
New Hires Strengthen GuideOne National's Specialty Property Focus

05/21/2021 | 11:54am EDT
West Des Moines, Iowa, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne National announced that Nick Batten has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Specialty Property, and Joseph Simeoni has been appointed Lead Property Underwriter, effective immediately. In these roles, Batten and Simeoni join Mark Groenheide, Senior Vice President, Specialty, to continue GuideOne’s profitable expansion into the specialty insurance market.

 

Jessica Snyder, GuideOne President & Chief Executive Officer said, “As we continue our expansion into the specialty market, we will continue to build on our strong foundation of underwriting excellence. These new hires will help us maintain and grow our strong relationships with both customers and our producers, and develop unique and innovative underwriting approaches for difficult specialty risks leading to long-term sustainable growth.”  

 

Batten joins GuideOne National from FM Global, where he most recently served as Vice President, Manager Global Services Americas. In that role, he was responsible for leading the Global Services – Americas team to provide a diverse range of risk management and insurance services across the region. Batten held various leadership roles during his 21 years at FM Global, and he gained valuable technical and marketing experience in global markets. Batten will lead and develop GuideOne National’s Specialty Property Underwriting team by providing strategic oversight in response to market trends and company goals.

 

As Lead Property Underwriter, Simeoni will spearhead GuideOne National’s Specialty Property efforts. His specialty lines background includes more than six years of specialty property experience with international companies including Swiss Re, Blackboard Insurance, part of the American International Group, and Mitsui Sumitomo. Prior to joining GuideOne National, Simeoni served as Vice President, Standard Property Product, North America at Swiss Re. His experience in establishing target property appetite and underwriting guidance will help cultivate GuideOne National’s Specialty Property Underwriting team.

 

“Top-tier talent, and especially underwriting excellence, is what allows us to expand in the market and become recognized as a highly valuable partner to both our policyholders and producers,” said Mark Groenheide, Senior Vice President, Specialty. “The property sector is an opportunity for our company to demonstrate our innovative ability, and we look forward to brandishing our name in this market. We are fortunate to have Nick join our team to lead this area, as he has demonstrated success in developing sustainable long-term growth for books of business.”

Attachments 


Amber Riffo
GuideOne National
515-267-5006
ariffo@guideone.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
