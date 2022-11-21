New Home Sales Seen Down 5.5% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov -8 (5) -10 Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 19 225K (18) 222K 0830 Durable Goods Oct +0.5% (21) +0.4% 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Nov 50.0 (10) 50.4* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Nov 48.0 (7) 47.8* 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 54.9 (17) 54.7** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Oct 570K (21) 603K -- percent change Oct -5.5% -10.9% *End-Oct Reading **Nov Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1415ET