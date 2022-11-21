New Home Sales Seen Down 5.5% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov -8 (5) -10
Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 19 225K (18) 222K
0830 Durable Goods Oct +0.5% (21) +0.4%
0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Nov 50.0 (10) 50.4*
0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Nov 48.0 (7) 47.8*
1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 54.9 (17) 54.7**
(Final)
1000 New Home Sales Oct 570K (21) 603K
-- percent change Oct -5.5% -10.9%
*End-Oct Reading
**Nov Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
