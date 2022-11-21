Advanced search
New Home Sales Seen Down 5.5% -- Data Week Ahead Update

11/21/2022 | 02:16pm EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Nov      -8      (5)   -10 
Wednesday 0830  Jobless Claims                 Nov 19    225K   (18)   222K 
          0830  Durable Goods                  Oct      +0.5%   (21)  +0.4% 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Nov       50.0   (10)   50.4* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Nov       48.0   (7)    47.8* 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Nov       54.9   (17)   54.7** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Oct       570K   (21)   603K 
                  -- percent change            Oct      -5.5%         -10.9% 
 
*End-Oct Reading 
**Nov Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1415ET

