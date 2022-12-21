New Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 17 220K (21) 211K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 3Q +2.9% (22) +2.9%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 3Q +4.3% (10) +4.3%* 1000 Leading Index Nov -0.5% (16) -0.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec -8 (3) -6 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Nov -1.1% (23) +1.1%** 0830 Personal Income Nov +0.3% (27) +0.7% 0830 Consumer Spending Nov +0.2% (24) +0.8% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Nov +0.2% (23) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Nov +4.6% (15) +5.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 59.1 (18) 59.1*** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Nov 600K (26) 632K -- percent change Nov -5.1% +7.5% *3Q 2nd Reading **Revised figure ***Dec Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

