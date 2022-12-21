Advanced search
New Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

12/21/2022 | 10:15am EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Dec 17    220K   (21)   211K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)         3Q       +2.9%   (22)  +2.9%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)       3Q       +4.3%   (10)  +4.3%* 
          1000  Leading Index                  Nov      -0.5%   (16)  -0.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Dec      -8      (3)   -6 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods                  Nov      -1.1%   (23)  +1.1%** 
          0830  Personal Income                Nov      +0.3%   (27)  +0.7% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Nov      +0.2%   (24)  +0.8% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Nov      +0.2%   (23)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Nov      +4.6%   (15)  +5.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Dec       59.1   (18)   59.1*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Nov       600K   (26)   632K 
                  -- percent change            Nov      -5.1%         +7.5% 
 
*3Q 2nd Reading 
**Revised figure 
***Dec Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1014ET

HOT NEWS